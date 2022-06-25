Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

Gareth Bale to Sign With MLS’s LAFC, per Report

Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale has found a new club home in the United States.

The 32-year-old winger is reportedly finalizing a deal with Los Angeles FC of MLS, according to Tom Bogert of MLSsoccer.com. The deal with the club will reportedly run for 12 months and expire next June.

Bale will officially become a free agent at the end of the month which is when his current contract with Real Madrid expires. He already confirmed he would be leaving the Spanish powerhouse after nearly a decade in a farewell letter posted on Twitter on June 1.

“I arrived here nine years ago as a young man who wanted to realize my dream of playing for Real Madrid. To wear the pristine white kit, to wear the crest on my chest, to play at the Santiago Bernabéu, to win titles and to be part of what it’s so famous for, to win the Champions League. I can now look back, reflect and say with honesty that this dream became a reality and much, much more,” he wrote in the letter.

“To be a part of this club’s history and to achieve what we achieved while I was a Real Madrid player, has been an incredible experience and one I will never forget.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Bale would be eligible to play with LAFC as soon as July 8.

Watch the MLS online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Bale is among the most accomplished players of his era, having won won five Champions Leagues, four Club World Cups, three La Liga titles and three Spanish Cups with Madrid. He tallied 106 goals and 67 assists in 258 appearances with the club from 2013 to ’22.

Bale, who turns 33 next month, also recently helped lead Wales to its first World Cup appearance in nearly 50 years. He’ll face off against the United States men’s national team to start play in Group B this November in Qatar.

LAFC, which began MLS play in 2018, is currently in its fifth season. Through 15 games, the club is currently atop the Western Conference with 30 points.

More Soccer Coverage:

Breaking
Los Angeles FC
Los Angeles FC

YOU MAY LIKE

Recruit Arch Manning, right, and his father Cooper Manning.
College Football

Cooper Manning Reveals When Arch Was Ready to Make Decision

The No. 1 quarterback recruit for the Class of 2023 knew soon after a recent visit that he wanted to commit to the University of Texas.

By Madison Williams
UT Alum Peyton Manning in the stands during the first round of the NCAA Knoxville Super Regionals between Tennessee and Notre Dame.
College Football

Peyton Manning Shares Thoughts on Arch’s Texas Commitment

The NFL Hall of Famer said he really liked how his nephew posted his announcement himself instead of making a whole show out of it.

By Madison Williams
The NFL's Sunday Ticket red zone channel during an NFL Sunday.
Media

Report: Amazon, Apple, Disney Bid on NFL Sunday Ticket Rights

The NFL’s deal with DirecTV for the package expires after the 2022 season.

By Daniel Chavkin
Phillies starting pitcher Mark Appel (66) throws a pitch during the fifth inning of a spring training game.
MLB

2013 No. 1 Pick Mark Appel Called Up to MLB for First Time

He’ll finally get his chance in the big leagues with the Phillies.

By Zach Koons
New York Giants quarterbacks Eli Manning (10) and Daniel Jones (8) on the field in 2019.
NFL

Eli Manning Shares Potential Impact of Daboll on Daniel Jones

The former Giants quarterback seemed optimistic about the state of the team under his successor this season.

By Madison Williams
Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane yells at the bench during a game.
Extra Mustard

Desmond Bane Bashes Kendrick Perkins for Draft Comparison

The Grizzlies guard and the ESPN analyst went back and forth on Twitter.

By Daniel Chavkin
USC forward Isaiah Mobley (3) blocks out Washington forward Langston Wilson (13) on a free throw attempt.
NBA

Cavs Reunite Mobley Brothers After Selecting Isaiah at No. 49

The USC forward will join his younger, All-Rookie brother in Cleveland.

By Zach Koons
Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook and Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless got into a twitter feud.
Extra Mustard

Westbrook Claps Back at Skip Bayless After ‘Westbrick’ Comment

The Lakers point guard was not happy with what the Fox Sports personality called him.

By Daniel Chavkin