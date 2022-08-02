Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer
Alex Morgan Meets Super Fan After Qualifying for World Cup
Alex Morgan Meets Super Fan After Qualifying for World Cup

Alex Morgan Calls Back Tea Sipping Celebration After USWNT-England Friendly Announcement

Alex Morgan turned to an old classic after finding out that the U.S. women’s national team would face European champion England in a Women’s World Cup tuneup on Oct. 7, calling back a famous goal celebration that she once trotted out against the Lionesses on the World Cup stage.

Morgan shared her elation after U.S. Soccer tweeted a photo of the tentatively scheduled match that included a previous, familiar hand gesture by the American striker, who feigned sipping tea after scoring vs. England in the 2019 Women’s World Cup semifinals.

The October matchup will mark the first time the U.S. women will have played in Wembley Stadium since 2012, though that match was the Olympic gold medal match vs. Japan. The U.S. women and England have never met at Wembley. For the Lionesses to secure the matchup with the Americans in two months, England must qualify for the ’23 World Cup in New Zealand/Australia during its September international match window.

England needs only a draw against Austria on Sept. 3 or a victory against Luxembourg at home on Sept. 6 to punch its ticket. If England is, by some manner, forced into a UEFA World Cup qualifying playoff in October, U.S. Soccer stated it would “work to agree (on) a new date for the two teams to meet in future.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

If the Lionesses handle business and face the Americans in the Oct. 7 match, the U.S. plans to set up a European friendly during the October window, “with an opponent and venue to be confirmed soon.”

The matchup at Wembley will come on the heels of some significant momentum for the hosts, who galvanized their nation by winning the Women’s European Championship. The U.S. also won a regional tournament, capturing the Concacaf W Championship title and clinching World Cup and Olympic berths along the way. The U.S. remains the reigning world champion, having beaten Netherlands—coached then by current England manager Sarina Wiegman—in the final following its win over the Lionesses in the semis.

Watch women’s soccer online with fuboTV: Try for free!

More Soccer Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

juan soto
Play
MLB

Less Than One Hour Until the MLB Trade Deadline: Live Updates

Emma Baccellieri and Matt Martell will be hanging out here talking baseball while providing updates, analysis and silly commentary. Follow along!

By Emma Baccellieri and Matt Martell6 hours ago
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts during the 2022 NBA playoffs.
NBA

Report: Kevin Durant Will Meet With Nets Owner This Week

The 12-time All-Star requested a trade back on June 30, despite having four years left on his contract.

By Madison Williams6 minutes ago
brandon drury
MLB

Padres Executing Another Trade, Dealing for Brandon Drury

After completing massive deals to land Juan Soto, Josh Hader and Josh Bell, San Diego lands the versatile infielder from the Reds.

By Nick Selbe37 minutes ago
Chase Center
Extra Mustard

Golden State Warriors Unveil New ‘Statement Edition’ Uniforms

Team’s kit will prominently feature the words “Golden State” for the first time since 1975.

By Thomas Neumann57 minutes ago
Allison Williams interviews players after the game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Ford Field in 2019.
Media

Former ESPN Reporter Allison Williams Lands New Job

The reporter left the network back in October after they established the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

By Madison Williams1 hour ago
Brian Flores was fired after leading the Dolphins to two consecutive winning seasons.
Play
NFL

Brian Flores ‘Disappointed’ by NFL’s Tanking Investigation

The league found ‘the Dolphins did not intentionally lose games during the 2019 season,’ and no one instructed the former head coach to do so.

By Daniela Perez1 hour ago
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner reacts after missing a game tying jumper against New York Liberty in the fourth quarter on July 5, 2019 in Phoenix.
Play
WNBA

Verdict Expected Soon in Brittney Griner Trial, per Report

A decision regarding the Mercury star could come Friday.

By Wilton Jackson1 hour ago
Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) catches the ball during training camp practice.
NFL

Report: Broncos Lose Patrick, Crockett to Severe Knee Injuries

The two offensive players supposedly went down with knee injuries during Tuesday’s training camp practice.

By Zach Koons1 hour ago