Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

English Soccer Club to Change Stand Name Due to Association With Serial Killer

Southend United, a soccer club that plays in England’s fifth tier, says it will change the name of its Gilbert and Rose West Stand because of its association with one of the country’s most notorious serial killers. 

Rose West and her husband, Fred, murdered an unknown number of people during a 20-year stretch that included the 1960s. Rose was convicted in ’95 of killing 10 people and is an inmate at a West Yorkshire prison. Meanwhile, Fred died by suicide while awaiting trial. 

The soccer club’s sponsorship deal is with Gilbert and Rose real estate agents. Ron Martin, the club’s chairman, said to radio station talkSPORT: “It’s not the most advisable thing; it is unfortunate. I suspect that the Gilbert and Rose are delighted with the press that they’re getting but it’s not good for the club.”

He added, “I suspect that the people in our commercial department were not born at the time of that tragedy and so I guess that's why that's happened.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“To be fair, it should have been picked up by the senior management. It wasn’t, and it came to my attention the night before last, and we’re changing the name of the stand to the West Stand sponsored by Gilbert and Rose. I spoke to Tom Lawrence, the CEO, about it, and we’re definitely going to change it.”

Martin apologized and said he was embarrassed. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Former NBA guard Iman Shumpert arrives at an arena before a game.
NBA

Iman Shumpert Arrested in Dallas Airport for Marijuana Possession

The former NBA guard reportedly tried to bring six ounces of cannabis through security.

By Associated Press14 minutes ago
Mercury center Brittney Griner looks on during the first half of Game 2 of the 2021 WNBA Finals.
Play
WNBA

What We Know About Brittney Griner’s Detention in Russia

The Mercury center, in custody since mid-February, was sentenced to nine years in prison.

By Ben Pickman15 minutes ago
Lex Luger flexes in the ring
Play
Wrestling

Lex Luger Hopeful He’ll Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame

He says the honor ‘would be the cherry on top’ of his legendary wrestling career.

By Justin Barrasso34 minutes ago
Official MLB baseball
MLB

Cardinals, Cubs to Play Two-Game Series in London in 2023

MLB schedules a return to London Stadium, site of 2019 Red Sox-Yankees series.

By Thomas Neumann35 minutes ago
Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) is congratulated on a play against the Storm in the first half of the second round of the WNBA basketball playoffs.
Play
WNBA

Mercury Focus on the Big Picture Amid Griner’s Conviction in Russia

While the Mercury star was found guilty of drug smuggling and sentenced to nine years by a Russian court, her teammates remain focused on bringing Griner home.

By Ben Pickman38 minutes ago
diontae-johnson-steelers
NFL

Steelers Sign Diontae Johnson to Two-Year Extension, per Report

The 2019 third-round pick tallied a career-high 107 receptions in 2021.

By Michael Shapiro40 minutes ago
Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores
NFL

Judge Shortens Road to Decide NFL Racial Discrimination Suit

U.S. district judge Valerie Caproni said that lawyers for Flores, Wilks and Horton could not gather additional evidence from defendants.

By Associated Press41 minutes ago
The Arizona diamondbacks logo on a field outside the team's spring training baseball stadium.
MLB

Nicole Hazen, Wife of Diamondbacks GM, Dies at 45

She was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, in 2020.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago