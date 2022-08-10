Eli Manning Joins Ownership Group for NWSL’s Gotham FC

Eli Manning is the latest athlete taking a hand in sports ownership.

The former Giants quarterback signed on to become the newest minority owner of NWSL’s Gotham FC, the club announced Wednesday. As a kid, Manning played soccer until he reached the fourth grade, according to The New York Post.

Now, the two-time Super Bowl champion joins a minority ownership group that includes professional athletes, businessmen and government officials.

“I have lived and worked in this community for almost two decades. It’s home to me, and Gotham FC is my family’s favorite soccer club,” Manning said in a statement. “Combine that with the organization’s strong leadership, talented roster, and sustained growth, and it became clear that joining this great group was a fantastic opportunity.”

Manning joins a group that includes Storm guard Sue Bird, who became a minority investor in the team with the idea of serving as a consultant and advisor to “boost the club’s profile in local, national, and international markets.” The group also includes USWNT star Carli Lloyd, NBA star Kevin Durant and his agent Rich Kleiman’s venture capital firm, Thirty Five Ventures, and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy, who is a former Goldman Sachs executive.

In 16 seasons with the Giants, the 41-year-old made four Pro-Bowl appearances and won two Super Bowl MVP honors. Manning holds the Giants franchise records for passing yards (57,023), touchdown passes (366) and completions (4,895).

