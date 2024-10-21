2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Teams, Schedule, Matches
The 2024 MLS regular season concluded with Inter Miami claiming the Supporters' Shield title as the best teams from both Western and Eastern Conferences will go head-to-head in a bid to reach MLS Cup.
Last December, Columbus Crew did the unthinkable by winning MLS Cup in Wilfried Nancy's first year as head coach. One year later and the Crew are still among the best teams in MLS and are favorites to retain their title with Cucho Hernández leading the charge.
Miami—who broke the MLS single-season points record on Decision Day—are another team full of stars that will be disappointed if they don't lift MLS Cup in December. With Lionel Messi in excellent form, it's hard to make a case as to why the Herons won't win their third-ever trophy later on this year.
Out West, in-state rivals LAFC and LA Galaxy are both well-balanced squads that are expected to reach the Western Conference final ahead of teams like Portland Timbers and Houston Dynamo while Seattle Sounders could prove to a dark horse team.
Here's all the teams playing in this year's playoffs as well as the schedules for each round.
2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - Eastern Conference Seeding
- 1. Inter Miami
- 2. Columbus Crew
- 3. FC Cincinnati
- 4. Orlando City
- 5. Charlotte FC
- 6. NYCFC
- 7. New York Red Bulls
2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - Eastern Conference Wild Card
- CF Montréal (8) vs. Atlanta United (9) – 7:30 p.m. EST
2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - Eastern Conference Round One Matchups
Round One, Game One
Friday, Oct. 25
- Inter Miami vs. CF Montréal/Atlanta United – 8:30 p.m. EST
Sunday, Oct. 27
- Orlando City vs. Charlotte FC – 7:30 p.m. EST
Monday, Oct. 28
- FC Cincinnati vs. NYCFC – 6:45 p.m. EST
Tuesday, Oct. 29
- Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls – 6:45 p.m. EST
Round One, Game Two
Friday, Nov. 1
- Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City – 7:30 p.m. EST
Saturday, Nov. 2
- NYCFC vs. FC Cincinnati – 5:00 p.m. EST
- CF Montréal/Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami – 7:00 p.m. EST
Sunday, Nov. 3
- New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew – 4:30 p.m. EST
Round One, Game Three (If Needed)
Saturday, Nov. 9
- FC Cincinnati vs. NYCFC – 4:00 p.m. EST
- Orlando City vs. Charlotte FC – 6:00 p.m. EST
- Inter Miami vs. CF Montréal/Atlanta United – 8:00 p.m. EST
Sunday, Nov. 10
- Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls – 5:00 p.m. EST
2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - Eastern Conference Semi Finals
Date: TBD
- Winner of Inter Miami vs. CF Montréal/Atlanta United vs. Winner of Orlando City vs. Charlotte FC
- Winner of Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls vs. Winner of FC Cincinnati vs. NYCFC
2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - Eastern Conference Final
Date: TBD
- Winner of Inter Miami vs. CF Montréal/Atlanta United/Winner of Orlando City vs. Charlotte FC vs. Winner of Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls/Winner of FC Cincinnati vs. NYCFC
2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - Western Conference Seeding
- 1. LAFC
- 2. LA Galaxy
- 3. Real Salt Lake
- 4. Seattle Sounders
- 5. Houston Dynamo
- 6. Minnesota United
- 7. Colorado Rapids
2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - Western Conference Wild Card
- Vancouver Whitecaps (8) vs. Portland Timbers (9) – 10:30 p.m. EST
2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - Western Conference Round One Matchups
Saturday, Oct. 26
- LA Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids – 11:00 p.m. EST
Sunday, Oct. 27
- LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps/Portland Timbers –9:30 p.m .EST
Monday, Oct. 28
- Seattle Sounders vs. Houston Dynamo – 9:00 p.m. EST
Tuesday, Oct. 29
- Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United – 9:00 p.m. EST
Round One, Game Two
Friday, Nov. 1
- Colorado Rapids vs. LA Galaxy – 9:30 p.m. EST
Saturday, Nov. 2
Minnesota United vs. Real Salt Lake – 9:00 p.m. EST
Sunday, Nov. 3
- Houston Dynamo vs. Seattle Sounders – 6:30 p.m. EST
- Vancouver Whitecaps/Portland Timbers vs. LAFC – 8:45 p.m. EST
Round One, Game Three (If Needed)
Friday, Nov. 8
- Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United – 9:00 p.m. EST
- LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps/Portland Timbers – 11:00 p.m. EST
Saturday, Nov. 9
- LA Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids –10:00 p.m. EST
Sunday, Nov. 10
Seattle Sounders vs. Houston Dynamo – 7:00 p.m. EST
2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - Western Conference Semi Finals
Date: TDB
- Winner of LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps/Portland Timbers vs. Winner of Seattle Sounders vs. Houston Dynamo
- Winner of LA Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids vs. Winner of Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United
2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - Western Conference Final
Date: TBD
- Winner of LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps/Portland Timbers vs. Winner of Seattle Sounders vs. Houston Dynamo/Winner of LA Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids vs. Winner of Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United.
2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 7
- Eastern Conference Winner vs. Western Conference Winner