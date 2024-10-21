SI

2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Teams, Schedule, Matches

Columbus Crew aim to repeat as MLS Cup champions while Inter Miami looks to become another historic team to win both the MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield.

The MLS Cup Playoffs are on the horizon.
The MLS Cup Playoffs are on the horizon.
The 2024 MLS regular season concluded with Inter Miami claiming the Supporters' Shield title as the best teams from both Western and Eastern Conferences will go head-to-head in a bid to reach MLS Cup.

Last December, Columbus Crew did the unthinkable by winning MLS Cup in Wilfried Nancy's first year as head coach. One year later and the Crew are still among the best teams in MLS and are favorites to retain their title with Cucho Hernández leading the charge.

Miami—who broke the MLS single-season points record on Decision Day—are another team full of stars that will be disappointed if they don't lift MLS Cup in December. With Lionel Messi in excellent form, it's hard to make a case as to why the Herons won't win their third-ever trophy later on this year.

Out West, in-state rivals LAFC and LA Galaxy are both well-balanced squads that are expected to reach the Western Conference final ahead of teams like Portland Timbers and Houston Dynamo while Seattle Sounders could prove to a dark horse team.

Here's all the teams playing in this year's playoffs as well as the schedules for each round.

2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - Eastern Conference Seeding

  • 1. Inter Miami
  • 2. Columbus Crew
  • 3. FC Cincinnati
  • 4. Orlando City
  • 5. Charlotte FC
  • 6. NYCFC
  • 7. New York Red Bulls

2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - Eastern Conference Wild Card

  • CF Montréal (8) vs. Atlanta United (9) – 7:30 p.m. EST

2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - Eastern Conference Round One Matchups

Round One, Game One

Friday, Oct. 25

  • Inter Miami vs. CF Montréal/Atlanta United – 8:30 p.m. EST

Sunday, Oct. 27

  • Orlando City vs. Charlotte FC – 7:30 p.m. EST

Monday, Oct. 28

  • FC Cincinnati vs. NYCFC – 6:45 p.m. EST

Tuesday, Oct. 29

  • Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls – 6:45 p.m. EST

Round One, Game Two

Friday, Nov. 1

  • Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City – 7:30 p.m. EST

Saturday, Nov. 2

  • NYCFC vs. FC Cincinnati – 5:00 p.m. EST
  • CF Montréal/Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami – 7:00 p.m. EST

Sunday, Nov. 3

  • New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew – 4:30 p.m. EST

Round One, Game Three (If Needed)

Saturday, Nov. 9

  • FC Cincinnati vs. NYCFC – 4:00 p.m. EST
  • Orlando City vs. Charlotte FC – 6:00 p.m. EST
  • Inter Miami vs. CF Montréal/Atlanta United – 8:00 p.m. EST

Sunday, Nov. 10

  • Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls – 5:00 p.m. EST

2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - Eastern Conference Semi Finals

Date: TBD

  • Winner of Inter Miami vs. CF Montréal/Atlanta United vs. Winner of Orlando City vs. Charlotte FC
  • Winner of Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls vs. Winner of FC Cincinnati vs. NYCFC

2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - Eastern Conference Final

Date: TBD

  • Winner of Inter Miami vs. CF Montréal/Atlanta United/Winner of Orlando City vs. Charlotte FC vs. Winner of Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls/Winner of FC Cincinnati vs. NYCFC

2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - Western Conference Seeding

  • 1. LAFC
  • 2. LA Galaxy
  • 3. Real Salt Lake
  • 4. Seattle Sounders
  • 5. Houston Dynamo
  • 6. Minnesota United
  • 7. Colorado Rapids

2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - Western Conference Wild Card

  • Vancouver Whitecaps (8) vs. Portland Timbers (9) – 10:30 p.m. EST

2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - Western Conference Round One Matchups

Saturday, Oct. 26

  • LA Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids – 11:00 p.m. EST

Sunday, Oct. 27

  • LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps/Portland Timbers –9:30 p.m .EST

Monday, Oct. 28

  • Seattle Sounders vs. Houston Dynamo – 9:00 p.m. EST

Tuesday, Oct. 29

  • Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United – 9:00 p.m. EST

Round One, Game Two

Friday, Nov. 1

  • Colorado Rapids vs. LA Galaxy – 9:30 p.m. EST

Saturday, Nov. 2

Minnesota United vs. Real Salt Lake – 9:00 p.m. EST

Sunday, Nov. 3

  • Houston Dynamo vs. Seattle Sounders – 6:30 p.m. EST
  • Vancouver Whitecaps/Portland Timbers vs. LAFC – 8:45 p.m. EST

Round One, Game Three (If Needed)

Friday, Nov. 8

  • Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United – 9:00 p.m. EST
  • LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps/Portland Timbers – 11:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, Nov. 9

  • LA Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids –10:00 p.m. EST

Sunday, Nov. 10

Seattle Sounders vs. Houston Dynamo – 7:00 p.m. EST

2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - Western Conference Semi Finals

Date: TDB

  • Winner of LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps/Portland Timbers vs. Winner of Seattle Sounders vs. Houston Dynamo
  • Winner of LA Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids vs. Winner of Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United

2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - Western Conference Final

Date: TBD

  • Winner of LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps/Portland Timbers vs. Winner of Seattle Sounders vs. Houston Dynamo/Winner of LA Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids vs. Winner of Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United.

2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - MLS Cup

Saturday, Dec. 7

  • Eastern Conference Winner vs. Western Conference Winner

