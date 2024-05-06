Will Ferrell Reportedly Buys Minority Stake in Leeds United
Will Ferrell bought a minority stake in EFL Championship club Leeds United joining the club's group of general partners, according to The Sun.
Ferrell is the latest name of American celebrities to invest in an English club following Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's success with Wrexham.
Leeds United was relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season. The club nearly achieved automatic promotion back this year, but fell short to Leicester City and Ipswich Town. Leeds will compete in a playoff for the third and final promotion spot.
Ferrell is notably a part-owner of Major League Soccer team Los Angeles FC. The club made its MLS debut in 2018 as an expansion side. LAFC won its first and only MLS Cup in 2022 when names like Gareth Bale, Giorgio Chiellini and Carlos Vela played for the side.
Leeds United has not officially confirmed Ferrell's investment, though The Athletic broke down Ferrell's role. "The indication from Elland Road is that Will Ferrell falls firmly into the limited partner category. He’s another famous face in the mix but he won’t be calling any shots in the boardroom," The Athletic's Phil Hay and Ben Burrows reported.
Ferrell joins notable names like Michael Phelps, Jordan Speith, Larry Nance Jr, Russel Crowe and more as part of the ownership collective.
Leeds United plays Norwich City in the EFL play-off across two legs. If Leeds advances, the club will face the winner of Southampton and West Bromwich Albion. Bouncing right back up to the Premier League will be a massive achievement for manager Daniel Farke.
Leeds was promoted back in 2020-21 season and finished in the top half of the table. The 2021-22 season saw Leeds stay up but just three points, but the club was subsequently relegated the following season.