2025–26 FPL: Best Players to Pick for Gameweek 12
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have been afforded some much-needed mental recovery time due to November’s international break, but the stress-inducing scramble for points returns this weekend.
With international football on hold until next March, managers will have to be on the ball non-stop for the next few months, through which Africa Cup of Nations absences and January signings must be considered.
Right now, however, all attention is on Gameweek 12, with some high-profile clashes to sink our teeth into. Unfortunately, injuries over the international period have made life even harder for FPL managers.
Here are the best FPL picks for GW12.
Goalkeepers
Yes, Arsenal face the division’s best away side in the north London derby this Sunday, but David Raya (£5.9m) is still a wise pick in between the sticks. Tottenham Hotspur have been super on the road this season, but Arsenal’s stubborn backline will fancy their chances of matching the inconsistent Lilywhites. Raya has kept seven clean sheets from 11 games—you simply can’t argue against that.
Robin Roefs (£4.7m) has been one of the signings of the summer, making an enormous impact for high-flying Sunderland. The Black Cats face Fulham (A) this weekend and the Dutchman enters the fixture as FPL’s top-scoring goalkeeper. Only four sides have scored fewer than the Cottagers this season, too.
Aston Villa are embarking on a favourable run of fixtures, making Emiliano Martínez (£5.0m) a solid option. He netted 14 points last time out as he saved a penalty in the 4–0 win over Bournemouth and he could be on for another haul against Leeds United (A) on Sunday.
Defenders
Gabriel’s absence for the foreseeable future will free up funds in the majority of FPL teams and Marc Cucurella (£6.1m) could be the defender to turn towards. The Chelsea left back faces Burnley (A) in Saturday’s early fixture having scored six or more points in four of his last five outings. He’s also his side’s third-best creator in the Premier League this term.
Arsenal defenders remain solid options in the backline, with Jurriën Timber (£6.2m) and William Saliba (£6.0m) solid replacements for their Brazilian teammate.
Crystal Palace face winless Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) on Saturday and will be aiming to condemn new manager and former player Rob Edwards to a defeat in his opener. Daniel Muñoz (£5.8m) is the standout pick for his attacking and defensive potential, while Chris Richards (£4.5m) is a cheaper route into their backline.
Liverpool assets are risky picks given their current form, but an encouraging run of winnable fixtures opens up the potential for points. Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m) provides value with his defensive and attacking capabilities against Nottingham Forest (H).
Bournemouth were battered by Villa before the international period, but Marcos Senesi (£5.0m) is an excellent option against West Ham United (H) this weekend given only five defenders have accumulated more points than his 58.
Midfielders
Again, Spurs have an impressive record on their travels, but Arsenal assets are still worth selecting. From an attacking perspective, Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) is their leading threat. He has scored in four of his last six games for club and country, one of which arrived in the draw at Sunderland in Arsenal’s most recent fixture. He has six goal contributions in ten battles with Spurs.
Bryan Mbeumo (£8.5m) is one of the Premier League’s in-form players, scoring six or more points in four of his last five matches. Manchester United have won their last four home games and are well-placed to secure another victory against Everton (H) on Monday.
Newcastle United (A) will prove stern opposition for Manchester City, but Jérémy Doku (£6.5) could be an excellent pick. He managed 11 points in a stunning performance against Liverpool last time out and produced three goal contributions over the international break with Belgium.
Away at Wolves, Palace’s Ismaïla Sarr (£6.7m) could earn plenty of points, while Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández (£6.7m) is worth a punt at Burnley. The Argentine missed the international break so should be well-rested for the trip to Turf Moor.
Brighton & Hove Albion’s Yankuba Minteh (£6.0m) could be another terrific differential against Brentford (H). He has four goals and assists this season, while also creating more big and regular chances than any of his clubmates.
Forwards
Pick Erling Haaland (£14.9m), captain him and simply watch the points roll in. Even against an energetic Newcastle team, the Norwegian is likely to produce another haul as his season tally rose to 32 goals for club and country over the international period.
For the same reasons as Palace’s other assets, Jean-Philippe Mateta (£8.1m) is worth investing in against the Premier League’s leakiest defence. He’s produced two goals and an assist across his last four matches, including a strike for France over the international break.
João Pedro (£7.5m) has been inconsistent in recent weeks, but 16 points across his last two games suggest he’s coming good once more. He could deliver for his backers at Turf Moor, although Chelsea players are at risk of rotation with Barcelona and Arsenal on the horizon over the next week.
Igor Thiago (£6.3m) produced two goals and 13 points against Newcastle before the international break. He’s primed to hurt Brighton (A) this Saturday and will allow funds to be spent elsewhere.
When Is the FPL Gameweek 12 Deadline?
With no Friday football on the Premier League’s return, the GW12 deadline arrives at the more regular time of 11 a.m. GMT (6 a.m. ET) on Saturday, Nov. 22.
All changes must be made before the deadline to come into effect for GW12.