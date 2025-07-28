SI

2025 Leagues Cup Explainer: What You Need to Know

The annual competition between MLS and Liga MX clubs returns for 2025.

Ben Steiner

The Columbus Crew won the 2024 Leagues Cup against LAFC in an all-MLS final.
It may look different this season, but the Leagues Cup is set to return for 2025, as all 20 Liga MX sides and 18 of 30 MLS clubs take on the annual midsummer tournament. 

Unlike the past two years, when every club from both leagues competed, the 2025 edition sees 10 MLS teams not participating, as clubs balance their duties in the U.S. Open Cup and Canadian Championship. However, only the top nine teams in each MLS conference qualified, which included CF Montréal, therefore keeping the Leagues Cup a three-nation affair.

Expansion side San Diego FC is also in the competition, taking the place of Vancouver Whitecaps FC, who participated in the Concacaf Champions Cup as well as the Canadian Championship.

The 2025 tournament is set to kick off on July 29, before culminating in a final on Aug. 31, although the MLS season will not pause entirely, as it has in the past. 

Here is everything you need to know about the tournament. 

Which Teams Are in the Leagues Cup?

MLS Clubs

  • Atlanta United
  • Charlotte FC
  • FC Cincinnati
  • Colorado Rapids
  • Columbus Crew
  • Houston Dynamo FC
  • Inter Miami CF
  • LA Galaxy
  • LAFC
  • Minnesota United FC
  • CF Montréal
  • New York City FC
  • New York Red Bulls
  • Orlando City SC
  • Portland Timbers
  • Real Salt Lake
  • San Diego FC
  • Seattle Sounders FC

Liga MX Clubs

  • Atlas FC
  • Atlético de San Luis
  • Club América
  • Club León
  • Cruz Azul
  • Guadalajara
  • FC Juárez
  • Mazatlán FC
  • CF Monterrey
  • Club Necaxa
  • CF Pachuca
  • Club Puebla
  • Pumas UNAM
  • Club Querétaro
  • Tigres UANL
  • Club Tijuana
  • Toluca
  • Santos Laguna

Click here for the full Leagues Cup 2025 schedule

When is the Leagues Cup?

  • Phase One: July 29 - Aug. 7
  • Quarterfinals: Aug. 19-20
  • Semifinals: Aug. 26-27
  • Final and Third Place Match: Aug. 31

How Does the Leagues Cup Work?

The 2025 Leagues Cup will be split into an opening “Phase One,” which replaces the previous structure’s group stage, before entering a knockout bracket that runs from the quarterfinals through to the final. 

In phase one, every match will feature an MLS team facing a Liga MX club. Each team will play three games and earn points towards either the MLS or Liga MX table, with the top four clubs in each table advancing to the quarterfinals. 

In Phase One, each match will award the traditional three points for a win and one point for a draw after 90 minutes of play. However, all tied matches will end in a penalty shootout, with the shootout winner earning two points and the loser one. 

After Phase One, the fixed-bracket quarterfinal round will feature seeded MLS vs. Liga MX matchups. The semifinals is the first point in the competition that two teams from the same league could meet.

Will Mexican Teams Host Leagues Cup Games in 2025?

Following previous editions of the tournament, which saw all Mexican teams play their so-called “home games” in the United States, some games will be held in Mexico in 2025. Tigres UANL will be able to host Phase One games, while Chivas de Guadalajara, CF Monterrey and Club América are allowed to host some knockout stage games, should they qualify.

Outside of the previously mentioned teams, Liga MX sides will continue to host “home” games in the U.S.

Who Has Won the Leagues Cup in the Past?

Year

Champion

Format

2024

Columbus Crew SC

All MLS and Liga MX

2023

Inter Miami CF

All MLS and Liga MX

2022

Not played

N/A

2021

Club Léon

4 MLS, 4 Liga MX

2020

Cancelled

N/A

2019

Cruz Azul

4 MLS, 4 Liga MX

