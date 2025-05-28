2025 MLS All-Star Game: How to Vote, Breakdown, Ballot Qualification
Major League Soccer unveiled the 2025 All-Star Game voting process on Wednesday, May 28 as players, fans and media cast their votes for the anticipated affair.
The 2025 All-Star Game will be held at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium in Texas. For the second year running, MLS's best will face off against Liga MX's All-Stars. Austin FC head coach Nico Estévez will lead the team from the touchline and have a personal selection group to name for the spotlight fixture.
Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 MLS All-Star Game voting process.
How to Vote for 2025 MLS All-Star Game
- Voting Opens: May 28, 12 p.m. ET
- Voting Closes: June 11, 11:59 p.m. ET
- Head to the link here to cast your votes.
2025 MLS All-Star Game Voting Breakdown
Twenty-six total players will be selected for the All-Star Game. The selection process breaks down as follows:
- Twelve players determined by voting. Fans, players and media each are weighted as a third of the combined vote.
- Twelve players selected by Austin FC and MLS All-Star Game coach Nico Estévez.
- Two players selected by MLS commissioner Don Garber.
How 2025 MLS All-Star Game Voting Works
Votes will be cast based on a 4-1-2-3 formation:
- One goalkeeper
- One right back
- Two center backs
- One left back
- One defensive midfielder
- Two attacking midfielders
- Three forwards/wingers
The top players from each position from the combined fans, players and media vote will be selected as All-Stars. The 12th and final position from voting is determined by the player who received the next-highest total count after the formation is filled.
According to MLS, every player from all 30 MLS clubs will receive a unique voting link platform. As well, around 500 members of the media will also be given a ballot.
How MLS Players Qualify for All-Star Game Voting
MLS players must have appeared in at least 50% of their club's matches this season by May 19, the creation date of the ballot. Players who do not meet that requirement are still subject to selection by Estévez or Garber.
MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote
Just like previous years, the top four players who receive the most captain nominations from the original fan voting period will move on to the Captain Fan Vote. That separate ballot, with voting opening July 3, will determine who wears the captain's armband for the game.
How to Watch 2025 MLS All-Star Game
The MLS All-Star Game will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. The game kicks off on Wednesday, July 23 at 9 p.m. ET (8 p.m. CT).