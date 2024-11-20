2025 MLS Free Agent Tracker
The 2024 Major League Soccer regular season will soon reach its conclusion after Decision Day on Oct. 19 with teams already planning their next moves for the 2025 campaign.
Postseason-bound teams like LAFC and Seattle Sounders will have a few tough decisions to make regarding veteran players in their squads as they look to retool and improve for 2025. However, San Jose Earthquakes and Chicago Fire might have a little more time to focus on their squads this offseason since they both missed out on the playoffs.
It's worth noting that MLS teams have until Wednesday, Nov. 27 to exercise their option deals on players that have pending options in their contracts. This is typically seen when a player is on the verge of being out of contract but a club will trigger a one-year extension to keep them in the squad. However, should a club choose to not renew a player's contract or trigger an extension, then said players will be eligible for free agency starting on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Notable 2025 MLS Free Agents Out of Contract
- Victor Wanyama—CF Montréal
- Josef Martínez—CF Montréal
- Alexandru Mățan—Columbus Crew
- Hector Herrera—Houston Dynamo
- Ariel Lassiter—Chicago Fire
- Jonathan Lewis—Colorado Rapids
- Nick Hagglund—FC Cincinnati
- Ruan—FC Dallas
- Nick Lima—New England Revolution
- Tim Parker—New England Revolution
- Maxi Moralez—NYCFC
- Alejandro Bedoya—Philadelphia Union
- Jackson Yueill—San Jose Earthquakes
- João Paulo—Seattle Sounders
- Albert Rusnák—Seattle Sounders
- Johnny Russell—Sporting Kansas City
- Ryan Raposo—Vancouver Whitecaps
Notable 2025 MLS Free Agents with a Pending Option
- Brad Guzan—Atlanta United
- Alexander Ring—Austin FC
- Diego Rubio—Austin FC
- Raheem Edwards—CF Montréal
- Joel Waterman—CF Montréal
- Junior Urso—Charlotte FC
- Christian Ramirez—Columbus Crew
- Miles Robinson—FC Cincinnati
- Franco Escobar—Houston Dynamo
- Aaron Long—LAFC
- Jesús Murillo—LAFC
- Ilie Sánchez—LAFC
- Mark Delgado—LA Galaxy
- Dayne St. Clair—Minnesota United
- Will Trapp—Minnesota United
- Aníbal Godoy—Nashville SC
- Carlos Coronel—New York Red Bulls
- Pedro Gallese—Orlando City
- Rodrigo Schlegel—Orlando City
- Jack Elliot—Philadelphia Union
- Olivier Mbaizo—Philadelphia Union
- Jeremy Ebobisse—San Jose Earthquakes
- Memo Rodríguez—Sporting Kansas City
- Brandon Servania—Toronto FC