2025 NWSL Secondary Jerseys Ranked Worst to Best

Jenna Tonelli

As the 2025 National Women’s Soccer League season inches ever-closer, the league and Nike have released brand new designs for secondary kits of every club in the league. Each team takes a unique approach in their design, some leaning into iconography of their cities and states, with others going more simple and subtle in their approaches. 

Engineered by Nike, the new matchday uniforms feature the brand’s DRI-FIT ADV technology and sport league sponsor Ally on the sleeve. For the first time, replica jerseys will also be available in expanded sizing.

There are truly no bad jerseys in the bunch, but alas, here at Sports Illustrated we’ve taken on the arduous task of ranking the kits as we see them. 

Honorable mention: Goalkeeper Jersey

The 2025 goalkeeper kit as worn by Jane Campbell. / NWSL

Yes, it exists! And it’s bright. And will be available in many colors. Worn by goalkeepers (and perhaps Nealy Martin). Moving on.

14. North Carolina Courage

2025 NWSL NC Courage jersey. / NWSL

A clean look from the two time champions. The pink kit features subtle designs that are a bit hard to see, but does well on the side panels with the rosettes. The pride mark is the real winner of this kit, reading “Esse Quam Videri," the North Carolina state motto meaning, ‘to be rather than to seem.’ 

13. Racing Louisville

2025 NWSL Racing Louisville jersey. / NWSL

The eye-catching lily side pattern of Racing’s secondary kit is the best part of the team’s new monochromatic green secondary kit. The lily derives from the fleur-de-lis in the team’s crest, which is an excellent nod to the team’s Louisville location. 

12. NJ/NY Gotham FC

2025 NJ/NY Gotham FC jersey / NWSL

The 2023 champions go for a sleek, modern look of an all-blue jersey. While the color of the kit is a beautiful shade, the black shoulders and crest are the focal points of this jersey. The all-black logo on crest, while visually appealing up close, will likely be a bit difficult to make out from afar during game play.

11. Washington Spirit

Trinity Rodman showing off the new Washington Spirit jersey. / NWSL

The Washington Spirit takes a play on their yellow jerseys and brings it to the next level. Keeping the bold kit concept, the club adds green accents to the collar as an extra pop of color, meant to exemplify the energy of their crowds at ‘Rowdy Audi’ on the road. 

10. Portland Thorns FC

Sophia Wilson wearing Portland's 2025 jersey. / NWSL

The Thorns’ secondary jersey features the club’s iconic blank with red accents. The three-time champions opted for a jersey that invokes the idea of embers, representing the fiery passion of their fans. It’s simple, but effective as a secondary kit. 

9. Chicago Stars FC

Chicago Stars' new jersey cracks the top 10. / NWSL

The long-awaited rebrand of the team formerly known as the Red Stars provides a fascinating first jersey complete with its new Stars crest. The dark design keeps things interesting, and the liquid metal-like patterns on the kit make it stand out from others in the group. 

8. Bay FC

Racheal Kundananji wearing Bay FC's new jersey. / NWSL

Bay FC’s new kit features a lovely textured pattern and integrates the team’s orange and blue colors seamlessly. The center logo is definitely quite different from what we’re used to seeing on NWSL kits. It’s a good effort for the team’s sophomore year, but nothing exceedingly dazzling. 

7. San Diego Wave FC

San Diego Wave's 2025 NWSL secondary jersey. / NWSL

For a team that has one of the best color palettes in the entire league, they really deliver with their 2025 secondary kit. The crest pops against a dark blue background with an ocean pattern underneath. The team will truly “make waves” when playing away in this kit. 

6. Seattle Reign FC

2025 Seattle Reign secondary jersey. / NWSL

Seattle has put out a gorgeous, clean looking secondary jersey. The gold lines radiating across the white kit represent the iconic Seattle skyline. Staying true to its roots, the team opts for its classic gold and blue colors, utilizing a two-tone kit. The blue shorts match the blue collar and sleeves to round out the Reign’s away kit.

5. Orlando Pride

Barbra Banda showcasing the new Orlando Pride jersey. / NWSL

The defending champions kit is a nod to the club’s original 2016 design in its signature purple and for the first time, features that long-awaited NWSL Championship gold star above its center iridescent crest. The colors of this Pride kit make it a standout when compared to the pack, in particular the blue accents on the sleeve. 

4. Kansas City Current

The 2025 KC Current jersey. / NWSL

A long-awaited all teal kit enters the fray for the Kansas City Current with a map view of Kansas City and the Missouri River in white. The crest cleverly sits over the location of CPCK Stadium, a huge point of pride for the team who have the first stadium purpose-built for a professional women’s sports team. The pride mark of Teal Rising rounds out a wonderful secondary kit from the Current. 

3. Angel City FC

2025 Angel City secondary jersey / NWSL

Angel City FC does a solid job with the secondary kits this year. The team calls it a “love letter to Los Angeles” which really comes out in the details. With an all-over toile pattern featuring LA landmarks and symbols combined with the outer pride mark of Los Angeles in script, the southern California team will certainly be well-representing their city when wearing these on away trips. In particular, the team’s signature pink lining around the edges of the arms and legs provide a subtle pop of color to round out this excellent kit. 

2. Utah Royals

Utah Royals' new jersey is one of the best. / NWSL

The Utah Royals 2.0 hits it out of the park with the 2025 secondary kit. The blue background wonderfully represents the Great Salt Lake along with the color and terrain of Utah. The yellow accents on the sleeves bring in the team’s iconic color, and the crest is in the shape of the state of Utah. This kit really takes representing their home area to the next level. 

1. Houston Dash

Houston's jersey is the best release of 2025. / NWSL

Houston, we have a winner! The Houston Dash presents an exquisite purple secondary kit for 2025, the first time the team has ever donned this particular color. According to the club, the kit represents a new chapter and the aim to “go beyond.” The pride mark on this kit features the iconic H-Town Hold it Down logo. An A+ away jersey for the team to Dash On proudly in.

