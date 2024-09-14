3 Players to Watch in the Hell is Real Derby
The latest installment of the Hell is Real derby is nearly upon us with two of Major League Soccer’s most exciting teams facing off at Lower.com Field.
The two Ohio-based teams are separated by just two points in the Eastern Conference standings behind Inter Miami. Cincinnati comes in on 51 points in second place while the Crew trails its rival in third on 49. The reigning MLS Cup champion could leapfrog its rival before the end of the regular season.
As both teams have been among the best performing sides in MLS over the last two seasons, there are a few players to watch in the rivalry match this weekend.
Luciano "Lucho" Acosta - FC Cincinnati
Luciano "Lucho" Acosta is the reigning MLS MVP and has shown zero signs of slowing down in 2024.
The 30-year-old attacking midfielder looks set to surpass his career-best 31 goal involvements from the previous season should he stay fit for Cincinnati’s final seven matches of the regular season. Acosta has logged 11 goals and 18 assists this term with Crew boss Wilfried Nancy looking to tactically nullify one of the most in-form players in MLS.
Cucho Hernández - Columbus Crew
When talking about impactful players in this heated rivalry, it’s impossible to not mention Cucho Hernández.
The Colombian international has led the line in strong fashion contributing 13 goals and 10 assists for Columbus. With Cincinnati’s injury woes in the backline, he could have a field day to boost his Golden Boot chances.
Diego Rossi - Colombus Crew
All of the talk might be centered around Hernández and Acosta, but don’t forget about the former LAFC star Diego Rossi.
In his first full season with the Crew, Rossi has posted 10 goals and assisted 11 times to play his part as one of the team’s primary chance creators. Capable of playing as an attacking midfielder or out wide, Rossi could give Cincinnati problems with his versatility and explosiveness in the final third.