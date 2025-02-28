5 Must-Watch MLS Matchday 2 Games: Inter Miami, LAFC and More
The 2025 MLS season returned with a vengeance last week and carries a lot of momentum heading into the second matchday of the season.
Inter Miami CF, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Seattle Sounders FC and LAFC advanced in the Concacaf Champions Cup midweek. At the same time, Real Salt Lake saw their competition end early against Costa Rica’s CS Herediano.
With Matchday 2 on the cards, here are the must-watch matches in MLS this weekend.
LAFC vs. New York City FC - Saturday, 10:30pm ET
LAFC edged past Minnesota United 1-0 on the opening weekend and will take on a plucky NYCFC side that hopes to bounce back after surrendering a second-half stoppage-time tying goal to 10-man Inter Miami.
It’s a clash between two clubs with lofty goals this season and two sides looking to remain undefeated. LA, in particular, looks to keep a strong start after advancing in the Champions Cup, while NYCFC finds themselves seeking a first win.
New signings Mark Delgado and Jeremy Ebobise have been highlights for LAFC in three competitive matches this season. Both have found the back of the net while helping the Black and Gold keep two clean sheets at home in MLS and the Champions Cup.
NYCFC waltzes into Hollywood with a similar roster to last season, when they struggled on the road to a 4-8-5 record. They do so with the drama of Santiago Rodriguez behind them, after selling the key midfielder to Brazil’s Botafogo in the hours ahead of their season opener.
While it’s always an exciting clash when the clubs from the two biggest cities in the United States battle, this one also brings the intrigue of two elite goalkeepers. French World Cup winner Hugo Lloris, up against 20224 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year runner-up Matt Freese.
Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United - Saturday, 2:15 pm ET
A derby in the South doesn’t get much better for MLS crowds and excitement.
Atlanta boasted the third-largest crowd in world soccer on the opening weekend. Meanwhile, Charlotte FC has been in MLS since 2022, and they have modeled its experience on Atlanta's.
Neither team were overly convincing in their first week. Atlanta beat CF Montréal 3-2 on the back of goals from record signing Emmanuel Latte Lath and Edwin Mosquera but looked shaky in defensive transition. Meanwhile, Charlotte’s reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year wasn’t up to his usual standards in a 2-2 draw with Seattle.
Clashing though, they’ll hope to claim bragging rights to being the best in the South – and there’s an extra element, with Miguel Almiron suiting up for the Five Stripes after Charlotte spent months courting his signature for an MLS return.
While still to be determined, Charlotte’s new star signing, former Premier League standout Wilfried Zaha, will also likely debut for the Queen City.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs LA Galaxy
The team that captured many eyes last week against the reigning champions looking to bounce back.
After being shut out in a 2-0 loss to expansion side San Diego FC, the LA Galaxy head north to face the Vancouver Whitecaps, a side that seems to have a fresh identity under them after appointing new head coach Jesper Sørensen in the offseason.
“I'm not scared. I think it's adding some new players. It's the profiles of the players sometimes that are out there and making sure we find the right balance of guys who can give us some stretch and guys who are looking between the lines,” LA head coach Greg Vanney said after his team struggled against their new expansion rivals.
“I felt like that balance was off early on, and then we uncharacteristically were making mistakes.”
The Whitecaps, meanwhile, are in strong form after a straightforward win over Costa Rican side Deportivo Saprissa on Wednesday and a dominant 4-1 showing against the Portland Timbers on MLS opening weekend.
There’s lots of fun attacking talent in this one, with Jayden Nelson putting up three assists and a goal against Portland, and LA’s potent attackers, Gabriel Pec, Christian Ramirez and Marco Reus, all searching for their first attacking contributions of the season.
Others to watch: Inter Miami CF in Texas, San Diego's Home Opener
Houston Dynamo vs. Inter Miami CF: Lionel Messi had two assists in the Herons' MLS opener against NYCFC and scored in their dominant Concacaf Champions Cup series win against Sporting Kansas City. The Argentine No. 10 is in form, and that always makes Miami an exhilarating watch as they chase their first MLS win of 2025.
San Diego FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC: San Diego FC host their first-ever home match at SnapDragon Stadium on Sunday, looking for a repeat performance of their debut 2-0 win over the LA Galaxy. St. Louis CITY know that position well, having been an elite Western Conference team in their 2023 expansion season.