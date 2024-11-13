5 Players Inter Miami Should Target for 2025
Inter Miami will soon begin preparing for the 2025 MLS season after its shocking Round One exit in the MLS Cup playoffs.
Miami's record-setting season was led by stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez as the team clinched its second trophy in club history with the Supporters' Shield. Miami isn't short of talented attackers and quality midfielders but the south Florida club could look to make some moves on the defensive end of the pitch.
Sign-up to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV using this link here
Throughout the regular season, Miami's defensive issues were masked by the 40 combined league goals between Messi and Suárez. Tomás Avilés is talented, young defender but he can't do it all by himself in defense when opponents spring forward on the counter to post questions of Miami's high line.
In order to enjoy an excellent regular season in 2025, Miami must look to bring in reinforcements in defense.
Here are five players the Herons should target in order to reach their MLS Cup goals in 2025.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
1. Nélson Semedo
Marcelo Weigandt was serviceable at right back and right wing-back in 2024 on loan from Boca Juniors, but if Miami is to take the next step in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup, an upgrade at the position is needed.
Miami could add another former Barcelona player in Nélson Semedo to fill in at right back in what would be an ambitious move by David Beckham's team. Semedo's contract at Wolverhampton Wanderers expires next summer but Miami could negotiate a pre-contract with him come January.
2. Nicolás Tagliafico
On the surface, Miami is already stacked at the left back position with Jordi Alba and Franco Negri. Still, Miami could bring another Argentine to the club to pair alongside Messi, Federico Redondo and Co.
Nicolás Tagliafico could play as either a left back or left center back while Alba could play further up the pitch as a winger with his exceptional delivery in the final third. The 32-year-old could very well replace Alba after next season, too.
3. Jesús Murillo
The Herons must bring in a couple of new center backs to freshen up the backline, and Jesús Murillo would be a quality option to do just that.
The 30-year-old experienced defender brings the winning mentality having won a couple of trophies during his time at LAFC. Murillo is out of contract at the end of the season and could be the next defender to rock up to Chase Stadium.
4. Jack Maher
Jack Maher is another MLS center back that could help bolster the Herons' defense. The 25-year-old is a similar profile to current defender Serhiy Kryvtsov but might have a little more pace since the former is 32-years-old.
Maher is also out of contract at the end of the year and could help defend Drake Callender's goal alongside Avilés.
5. Sergi Palencia
Perhaps a more realistic option at right back could be LAFC's Sergi Palencia. The 28-year-old excels in the final third as a right wing-back and would link up well with Miami's forwards as well as his fellow Spaniards in Sergio Busquets and Alba.
Like Maher and Murillo, Palencia is also set to be a free agent at the end of the year and could be brought in to help retool the defense.