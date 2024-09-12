A Detailed History of the Hell is Real Derby
The Hell is Real derby has quickly become one of the most heated and exciting rivalries in Major League Soccer.
The clash between MLS’ two Ohio-based clubs hasn’t always been filled with last-minute drama – now that both teams are competing at the top of the Eastern Conference, fans have learned to expect the unexpected when the clubs clash.
This weekend will mark the 16th Hell is Real derby with Columbus Crew having already claimed seven wins to FC Cincinnati’s four with four draws shared. When traveling from Columbus to Cincinnati in Ohio, fans may stumble upon a road sign that reads ‘Hell is Real’ on Interstate 71 – which is where the rivalry got its name.
Cincinnati and Columbus first met in competitive action back on June 14, 2017. This was before Cincinnati was an MLS club previously competing in the United Soccer League. Cincinnati joined the MLS in the 2019 season.
The Orange and Blue – reigning Supporters’ Shield champions – claimed a 1-0 victory in U.S. Open Cup action thanks to a second-half strike from Djiby Fall. After becoming an MLS team, Cincinnati were unable to get one over its in-state foe with two draws and three losses from Aug. 2019 through Sept. 2020.
Fast forward a few years after Cincinnati supporters endured three straight seasons at the bottom of the Eastern Conference and the gap has closed between the teams. While the Crew lifted its second MLS Cup in 2020, Cincinnati prepared to reach the playoffs for the first time ever in 2022 under new boss Pat Noonan.
At Cincinnati, Noonan amassed a 66W-25D-30L record in 121 matches on the touchline at TQL Stadium. The Orange and Blue has a distinct playstyle under the former USMNT player dominating possession in most matches with a strong defensive system. Against Columbus, Noonan has totaled a 2W-1D-3L record while leading Cincinnati to Supporters' Shield glory in 2023.
Columbus managed to add a third MLS Cup to the trophy cabinet last winter thanks to the guidance of second-year head coach Wilfried Nancy. In two seasons at the helm, Nancy has totaled a 49W-18D-16L record in 83 total games while leading the Crew to MLS Cup and Leagues Cup glory. Nancy also fell just short of another trophy in the Concacaf Champions Cup final.
Against the Orange and Blue, Nancy has posted a 2W-0D-2L record in both the regular season and the playoffs.
It’s hard to bring up this match without mentioning two of the most in-form players in MLS that just so happen to feature in the Hell is Real derby: Columbus’ Juan ‘Cucho’ Hernandez and Cincinnati’s Luciano ‘Lucho’ Acosta.
Acosta is the reigning MLS MVP after recording 17 goals and 14 assists last season. He’s on track to take home the award once again depending on how the regular season wraps up. Hernandez is no slouch as the former Watford player tallied 13 goals and 10 assists this season coming off of a 27 goal involvement campaign last year to firmly join the MVP conversation.
Both sides are neck and neck in the Eastern Conference standings with Cincinnati in second place on 51 points while the Crew trails in third place with 49 points and two games in hand. With the exceptional quality up front and knowledge on the touchline, the latest edition of the Hell is Real derby promises to bring even more excitement and drama as the regular season comes to a close.