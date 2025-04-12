Arsenal 1-1 Brentford: Player Ratings as Gunners Prepare for Santiago Bernabeu Trip
Arsenal drew 1-1 with Brentford in Premier League action on Saturday.
Mikel Arteta heavily rotated his side for the game given the importance of the Champions League this coming Wednesday. The Premier League isn't mathematically over yet, but Arsenal's full focus is on advancing to the semifinals over Real Madrid.
Arsenal broke the deadlock in the 60th minute thanks to a brilliant transition started by David Raya. The goalkeeper claimed a Brentford corner, fed the ball to Declan Rice who carried it nearly the length of the pitch before feeding Thomas Partey who made no mistake inside the box to beat Mark Flekken.
Brentford refused to go quietly and caught Arsenal switched off. Michael Kayode played a dangerous ball to the back post which Nathan Collins headed down to Yoane Wissa. The striker beat David Raya to equalize.
Arsenal had to finish the game with 10 men after Jorginho went off injured near stoppage time. Arteta had already made all five substitutions. The result means Liverpool need just nine more points to secure the trophy.
Player ratings from the game below.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Brentford (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Players
Ratings
GK: David Raya
6.4/10
RB: Thomas Partey
7.7/10
CB: William Saliba
7.8/10
CB: Jakub Kiwior
7.3/10
LB: Kieran Tierney
6.9/10
CM: Oleksandr Zinchenko
6.4/10
CM: Jorginho
6.9/10
CM: Declan Rice
7.6/10
RW: Ethan Nwaneri
6.8/10
ST: Leandro Trossard
7.0/10
LW: Gabriel Martinelli
5.7/10
SUB: Martin Odegaard (62' for Zinchenko)
6.3/10
SUB: Myles Lewis-Skelly (62' for Tierney)
6.5/10
SUB: Bukayo Saka (62' for Nwaneri)
6.3/10
SUB: Jurrien Timber (69' for Partey)
6.0/10
SUB: Mikel Merino (75' for Rice)
6.4/10
Player of the Match: William Saliba