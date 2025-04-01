Arsenal 2-1 Fulham: Player Ratings as Arsenal Await Gabriel Injury Update
Arsenal defeated Fulham in the Premier League as Mikel Arteta's side looks to build confidence heading into the Champions League quarterfinals next week.
Marco Silva set Fulham up to frustrate Arsenal in attack with five at the back and four in midfield. Arsenal struggled to break the lines for most of the first half until Jurrien Timber and Ethan Nwaneri connected on the right flank. Nwaneri found Mikel Merino in the box, the Spaniard remained composed and slotted home the opener thanks to a deflection.
Though, the headline from the first half was Gabriel's injury. Grabbing his hamstring and going to ground, fans hope for the best considering how pivotal he is in defense. Real Madrid are looming in the Champions League and his absence would be a major blow.
Arsenal created more opportunities in the second half looking more comfortable in attack. But, the headline from the second half was the return of Bukayo Saka. As if it was written in the stars, Saka scored to double Arsenal's lead. Credit to Gabriel Martinelli as well in the goal who played a brilliant flick-on to find Saka unmarked at the back post. Rodrigo Muniz pulled one back for Fulham in stoppage time, but it was just a consolation for the visitors.
Next up for the Gunners is a trip to Merseyside to face Everton.
Player ratings from the game below.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Fulham (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Players
Ratings
GK: David Raya
6.2/10
RB: Jurrien Timber
7.0/10
CB: William Saliba
7.0/10
CB: Gabriel
6.5/10
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly
6.5/10
CM: Martin Ødegaard
7.0/10
CM: Thomas Partey
7.5/10
CM: Declan Rice
6.7/10
LW: Gabriel Martinelli
8.0/10
ST: Mikel Merino
7.5/10
RW: Ethan Nwaneri
7.7/10
SUB: Jakub Kiwior (16' for Gabriel)
6.8/10
SUB: Bukayo Saka (66' for Nwaneri)
7.1/10
SUB: Leandro Trossard (77' for Timber)
6.0/10