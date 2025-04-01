SI

Arsenal 2-1 Fulham: Player Ratings as Arsenal Await Gabriel Injury Update

Arsenal won their first game back from the March international break, but fans hold their breath waiting on an update for Gabriel.

Max Mallow

All Bukayo Saka could do was shrug after scoring off the bench in his first appearance in three months.
All Bukayo Saka could do was shrug after scoring off the bench in his first appearance in three months. / IMAGO/PPAUK

Arsenal defeated Fulham in the Premier League as Mikel Arteta's side looks to build confidence heading into the Champions League quarterfinals next week.

Marco Silva set Fulham up to frustrate Arsenal in attack with five at the back and four in midfield. Arsenal struggled to break the lines for most of the first half until Jurrien Timber and Ethan Nwaneri connected on the right flank. Nwaneri found Mikel Merino in the box, the Spaniard remained composed and slotted home the opener thanks to a deflection.

Though, the headline from the first half was Gabriel's injury. Grabbing his hamstring and going to ground, fans hope for the best considering how pivotal he is in defense. Real Madrid are looming in the Champions League and his absence would be a major blow.

Arsenal created more opportunities in the second half looking more comfortable in attack. But, the headline from the second half was the return of Bukayo Saka. As if it was written in the stars, Saka scored to double Arsenal's lead. Credit to Gabriel Martinelli as well in the goal who played a brilliant flick-on to find Saka unmarked at the back post. Rodrigo Muniz pulled one back for Fulham in stoppage time, but it was just a consolation for the visitors.

Next up for the Gunners is a trip to Merseyside to face Everton.

Player ratings from the game below.

JOIN SI SOCCER'S ARSENAL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE

Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Fulham (4-3-3)

Ratings Provided by Fotmob

Players

Ratings

GK: David Raya

6.2/10

RB: Jurrien Timber

7.0/10

CB: William Saliba

7.0/10

CB: Gabriel

6.5/10

LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly

6.5/10

CM: Martin Ødegaard

7.0/10

CM: Thomas Partey

7.5/10

CM: Declan Rice

6.7/10

LW: Gabriel Martinelli

8.0/10

ST: Mikel Merino

7.5/10

RW: Ethan Nwaneri

7.7/10

SUB: Jakub Kiwior (16' for Gabriel)

6.8/10

SUB: Bukayo Saka (66' for Nwaneri)

7.1/10

SUB: Leandro Trossard (77' for Timber)

6.0/10

Player of the Match: Gabriel Martinelli

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, PREVIEWS, PREDICTIONS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published
Max Mallow
MAX MALLOW

Max Mallow is an editor for Sports Illustrated Soccer. Somehow, he has just enough time every matchday to tweet when an Arsenal player scores a goal.

Home/Soccer