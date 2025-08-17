Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Man Utd: Calafiori Header Earns Narrow 1–0 Win
Arsenal kicked off their 2025–26 Premier League campaign with a hard fought 1–0 win at Manchester United, but it was a far from convincing performance from Mikel Arteta’s side.
The atmosphere in the ground was electric to start the game as United got the better of Arsenal in the early exchanges—Patrick Dorgu and Bryan Mbeumo looked lively down the left and right flanks respectively.
Against the run of play and with their first set piece of the game, Arsenal took the lead through Riccardo Calafiori. The Italian headed in from a yard out after United goalkeeper Altay Bayındır, standing in for usual first-choice André Onana, failed to deal with Declan Rice’s in-swinging corner while under pressure from William Saliba.
United continued to press high and cohesively while packing the midfield. Arsenal continued to find it hard to build any rhythm or patterns of play while looking lackadaisical on the ball at times. Matheus Cunha and Mbeumo came close, forcing David Raya to come up with some big saves to deny an equaliser.
Ruben Amorim, despite the score, would have been happy with how his team played going into the tunnel. Mikel Arteta, ahead by a goal, likely upset with the Arsenal performance. Early on in the second half, the Portuguese coach made the first change of the game, bringing on Amad Diallo for Diogo Dalot. His counterpart changed it up shortly thereafter bringing on Kai Havertz and Noni Madueke. A frustrating afternoon for summer signing Viktor Gyökeres who was met with cheers in jest by the home crowd.
More sincere cheers came four minutes later when Benjamin Šeško made his first appearance as a United player. Mbeumo came closest for the Red Devils in the 74th minute with a rising header, but Raya again got down to save well.
Arsenal had few chances at goal for the rest of the game, but United could not find a way to equalise. Three points for the Gunners and a clean sheet, but far from a convincing performance as their difficult-looking start to the season looms large.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Man Utd (4-3-3)
Player
Rating (Out of 10)
GK: David Raya
8.0
RB: Ben White
7.4
CB: William Saliba
7.3
CB: Gabriel Magalhães
6.8
LB: Riccardo Calafiori
7.9
CM: Martin Ødegaard
7.7
CM: Declan Rice
6.2
CM: Martín Zubimendi
7.0
RW: Bukayo Saka
6.5
ST: Viktor Gyökeres
5.9
LW: Gabriel Martinelli
6.5
SUB: Kai Havertz (60' for Gyökeres)
6.3
SUB: Noni Madueke (60' for Martinelli)
5.9
SUB: Jurriën Timber (71' for White)
6.1
SUB: Myles Lewis-Skelly (71’ for Calafiori)
6.0
SUB: Mikel Merino (83' for Rice)
6.0
Subs not used: Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK), Cristhian Mosquera, Ethan Nwaneri, Leandro Trossard.
Player of the Match: David Raya
Manchester United (3-4-2-1): Altay Bayındır; Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Luke Shaw; Diogo Dalot, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Patrick Dorgu; Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha; Mason Mount.
Subs: Tom Heaton (GK), Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire, Tyler Fredricson, Amad Diallo, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, Benjamin Šeško, Joshua Zirkzee.