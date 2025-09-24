Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Port Vale: Eberechi Eze Nets First Gunners Goal in 2–0 Win
Arsenal are into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup following Wednesday night’s routine—and largely unspectacular—2–0 win over Port Vale.
The League One side from Stoke-on-Trent were hoping to cause an upset in front of more than 16,000 fans at Vale Park, with the football world watching on as Grimsby Town toppled Manchester United in this competition in the previous round.
But Eberechi Eze’s first Arsenal goal since joining from Crystal Palace put the Premier League side into an early lead that they never looked in danger of letting go. Leandro Trossard eventually put some daylight in the scoreline towards the end.
Mikel Arteta opted to leave Declan Rice, Martín Zubimendi, Viktor Gyökeres and David Raya out of the lineup, but it was still a strong XI, captained by Bukayo Saka—his first time starting since suffering a hamstring injury against Leeds United more than four weeks ago.
Arsenal unsurprisingly dominated the ball and Eze’s eight-minute opener was the first attempt of the night. It was a well worked team move that saw possession make its way to Gabriel Martinelli on the left. His pass into the box was subtly touched on by Myles Lewis-Skelly and finished first time by Eze.
Further chances didn’t really follow, though. The next shot on target, also from Eze, didn’t come until the 36th minute and Port Vale even had a pair of quickfire blocked efforts shortly before half-time.
Mikel Merino, back in the false nine role, momentarily looked like he might be through on goal after the restart, beaten to the ball by the onrushing Joe Gauci. There was also soon a heart in mouth moment for the visitors when Saka was left in a heap on the turf, able to shake it off.
Port Vale beginning to stir moving towards the final quarter of the tie and Arsenal’s inability to build on their lead may have concerned Arteta, because Gyökeres and Gabriel were called upon. Sloppiness invited unnecessary pressure and Devante Cole, son of Premier League legend Andy, lashed a shot from distance only narrowly over the bar that had Kepa a little worried.
Gyökeres had the chance to finish things off, cleverly played in by fellow sub Max Dowman, only to be denied by a goal-saving block challenge from defender Cameron Humphreys. Further changes saw Declan Rice and Trossard enter the game, and it was the latter who broke the last of Port Vale’s resistance after 86 minutes, cutting in from the left and firing low into the bottom corner.
Arsenal Player Ratings (4-3-3)
Player
Rating (Out of 10)
GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga
7.3
RB: Ben White
7.2
CB: William Saliba
8.2
CB: Cristhian Mosquera
7.5
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly
8.5
CM: Ethan Nwaneri
7.7
CM: Christian Nørgaard
7.4
CM: Eberechi Eze
8.2
RW: Bukayo Saka (c)
6.8
ST: Mikel Merino
6.7
LW: Gabriel Martinelli
6.6
SUB: Max Dowman (63’ for Saka)
6.3
SUB: Viktor Gyökeres (71’ for Merino)
6.1
SUB: Gabriel (71’ for White)
6.1
SUB: Declan Rice (81’ for Eze)
N/A
SUB: Leandro Trossard (81’ for Martinelli)
N/A
Subs not used: David Raya (GK), Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, Martín Zubimendi.
Player of the Match: Myles Lewis-Skelly
Port Vale (3-5-2): Joe Gauci; Jesse Debrah, Cameron Humphreys, Connor Hall; Jordan Gabriel, George Hall, Ryan Croasdale, Rhys Walters, Jaheim Headley; Ruari Paton, Ronan Curtis.
Subs: Marko Marosi (GK), Ben Heneghan, Ben Garrity, Funso Ojo, George Byers, Mitchell Clark, Devante Cole, Jayden Stockley, Mo Faal.