Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham: No Odegaard at Bogey Ground
Mikel Arteta’s team selection has been decried as risk-averse, cautious and conservative on a couple of occasions this season, but the Arsenal boss opted to release the handbrake before the October break.
In a bid to give the Gunners the best chance of success against a West Ham United team that had won on their previous two visits to the Emirates, Arteta utilised a pair of standout creators in midfield, with captain Martin Ødegaard starting alongside Eberechi Eze.
However, the uber aggressive approach lasted just 30 minutes as a result of a knee clash, as Ødegaard succumbed to a ligament injury that could keep him out for the next month at least.
So, Arteta will have to readjust again when his team face another bogey opponent in Fulham this weekend, with the Gunners winless on their previous two visits to Craven Cottage.
Here’s how Arsenal could line up in west London.
Predicted Arsenal Lineup vs. Fulham (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—The Spaniard has been a model of consistency between the posts over the past 18 months, and he’ll be hunting his fifth Premier League clean sheet of the season here.
RB: Jurriën Timber—Arteta has said that Ben White is available for Saturday’s game, but he’ll undoubtedly stick with Timber, who’s been the Premier League’s best-performing right back this season.
CB: William Saliba—Saliba has received stiff competition from summer addition Cristhian Mosquera, but the Frenchman remains the top dog on the right side of Arsenal’s defence.
CB: Gabriel—The Brazilian’s absence was hard felt at this ground last season, as Raúl Jiménez outduelled Jakub Kiwior to give Fulham the lead. Gabriel may not even have to face up against the Mexican due to his hip injury.
LB: Riccardo Calafiori—Myles Lewis-Skelly played for England in the week, but he’ll return to the bench in west London.
CM: Martín Zubimendi—His time out of the team was brief two weeks ago, as he replaced the stricken Ødegaard. Arteta said his place among the substitutes was merely an attempt to manage his work load. He’s been imperative to Arsenal at the start of the season.
CM: Declan Rice—With Zubimendi in the side, Rice will be given the license to push forward and crash the box. His set-pieces remain a distinct threat, too.
CM: Eberechi Eze—Arteta will lean on Eze to fill the creative void in Ødegaard’s absence. There have been flickers of his brilliance in Arsenal colours, and supporters will want to see him take over this fixture.
RW: Bukayo Saka—Saka scored a beauty on international duty, and thought he’d scored a dramatic late winner in this fixture last season, only to be denied by the video assistant referee. Noni Madueke is still out injured for the visitors.
ST: Viktor Gyökeres—Arteta has insisted he’s pleased with Arsenal’s striker purchase, although Gyökeres has had a quiet few weeks. The inability to finish chances has proven to be their undoing in this fixture previously.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli—While Leandro Trossard had an excellent game when Arsenal last won at Craven Cottage in 2023, the Gunners are in need of Martinelli’s profile more than the Belgian’s here.