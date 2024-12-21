Arsenal Star Bukayo Saka Injured In First Half vs. Crystal Palace
Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka went off injured after just 21 minutes in his side's Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.
The 23-year-old, making his 250th club appearance, immediately clutched his hamstring after putting a cross into the penalty area and hobbled off the pitch with the help of the club's trainers.
Saka had featured in all but one of the Gunners' Premier League matches this season, with five goals and a league-high 10 assists from his matches.
Any prolonged absence for Saka will deal a huge blow for manager Mikel Arteta, with the club's other wide forwards Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Raheem Sterling all struggling to find consistent form this campaign.
Following Saturday's match vs. Crystal Palace, Arsenal will next face Ipswich Town in Premier League action at home on Dec. 27. The Gunners will be hoping that Saka will be fit for their fixtures over the next month, as they prepare to play nine matches over 29 days into January.