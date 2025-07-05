Arsenal Release Statement After Thomas Partey Charged With Rape
Arsenal have acknowledged the charges brought against former midfielder Thomas Partey by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
At the conclusion of a three-year investigation, during which Partey could not be named in the media, the CPS charged Partey with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault relating to incidents which took place in 2021 and 2022.
Questions have been asked over Arsenal’s decision to continue playing Partey throughout the investigation. The Ghana international made 52 appearances across all competitions last season before the expiration of his contract. Reports suggested Arsenal were attempting to negotiate an extension with Partey but ultimately failed to agree personal terms.
Contacted for a response to the charges, an Arsenal spokesperson told BBC Sport: “The player’s contract ended on June 30. Due to ongoing legal proceedings the club is unable to comment on the case.”
Partey provided his own response through his lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire of Hickman and Rose.
“Thomas Partey denies all the charges against him,” the statement read. “He has fully cooperated with the police and CPS throughout their three-year investigation. He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name.
“Given that there are now ongoing legal proceedings, my client is unable to comment further.”
Partey is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 5 to respond to the charges against him. While a formal trial date has not been set, the case is expected to continue into 2026.