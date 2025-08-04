Arsenal ‘in Talks’ Over Permanent Exit for €40 Million Failed Transfer
Arsenal are reportedly discussing a permanent deal for Portuguese midfielder Fábio Vieira with VfB Stuttgart as Andrea Berta looks for a major sale in his first summer transfer window.
Vieira moved to north London from FC Porto in 2022 and failed to make an impact with the Gunners. The 25-year-old struggled to unseat Martin Ødegaard as the creative midfield starter, making 22 appearances in his first season. The following campaign he played in just 11 Premier League games, tallying a goal and two assists in both campaigns before returning for a season-long loan back at Porto in 2024–25.
Talks are ongoing between Arsenal and Stuttgart, but an agreement has not been made yet, The Athletic reports. The Gunners are said to be seeking a price relevant to the initial €35 million (£30.4 million, $40.4 million) they paid for the player in 2022. The deal included an additional €5 million in add-ons.
The Gunners have been linked with Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze this summer, though it’s believed the north London club would have to sanction player sales before making one more summer signing.
Eze could represent a more natural challenger to Ødegaard in the No. 10 role, especially against low-block teams. Plus, there’s the potential of playing Eze out on the left given the mercurial campaigns endured by Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard last term. Both wingers have also been linked with moves away from the club this summer, though Mikel Arteta could be keen on having multiple options at different positions.
If Arsenal can recoup, or even turn a profit, on Vieira, they might be more inclined to move for Eze in the final weeks of the window.
Arsenal have already brought in the likes of Viktor Gyökeres, Noni Madueke, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Nørgaard, Cristhian Mosquera and Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer.