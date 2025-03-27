Barcelona 3-0 Osasuna: Player Ratings as Catalans Return From Break With a Bang
Barcelona defeated Osasuna in their return to La Liga action following the March international break opening up a three point lead in the title race.
Ferran Torres, called on to start in the wake of Raphinha's absence from the matchday squad, opened the scoring in the first half. Dani Olmo doubled Barcelona's lead with not his first penalty kick attempt, but rather the second after VAR deemed a retake was required following a violation from Osasuna. He made no mistake the second time around for the Catalans' second goal. Just five minutes later, Olmo had to be substituted for Fermin Lopez after pickiong up an injury.
Robert Lewandowski came off the bench to add a third in the second half as Barcelona cruised to victory. The win signifies some revenge after Osasuna got the better of the leaders in the reverse fixture, but also the pressure shifts to Real Madrid as the title race heats up.
Player ratings from Barcelona's game below.
Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Osasuna (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny
7.3/10
RB: Jules Koundé
7.8/10
CB: Eric Garcia
7.4/10
CB: Iñigo Martínez
7.4/10
LB: Alejandro Balde
8.4/10
CM: Frenkie de Jong
6.9/10
CM: Pedri
7.9/10
CM: Dani Olmo
7.7/10
LW: Gavi
7.6/10
RW: Lamine Yamal
7.7/10
ST: Ferran Torres
8.1/10
SUB: Fermin Lopez (28' for Olmo)
8.0/10
SUB: Pablo Torre (46' for De Jong)
6.7/10
SUB: Robert Lewandowski (68' for Torres)
7.0/10
SUB: Gerard Martin (84' for Balde)
N/A
SUB: Pau Victor (84' for Pedri)
N/A