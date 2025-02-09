FC Barcelona Linked to Canada's Jonathan David, per Report
Jonathan David’s future still hangs in the balance, with seemingly every major club in Europe tied to him in some way ahead of the 2025–26 season.
The 25-year-old Canadian international was most recently linked with La Liga giants FC Barcelona, with TBR Football’s Graeme Bailey saying the two sides are in “advanced talks.”
The most recent report follows previous links to English and Italian clubs, such as Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan, which joined the long list of clubs potentially looking to sign the prolific striker.
Other clubs that have reportedly also shown interest in David include Manchester United, Aston Villa, West Ham, AC Milan, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Juventu and Newcastle. However, Bailey reports that each of the Premier League’s clubs has at least shown some interest.
David is free to sign a pre-contract, with his current deal with Lille expiring in June, ahead of his likely international duty with Canada at the Concacaf Gold Cup from June 14 to July 6.
A Premier League move would also align with David’s past comments to French press in 2022: "I don’t know if I can find myself anywhere other than the Premier League.”
Yet, Barcelona has also been on his mind, the young Canadian telling The Athletic in 2024: “[Barcelona] was always the team I grew up supporting. When you grow up supporting a team, it’s a dream to play for them. "
Should it be Barcelona, he would offer the Catalan club a new, dynamic young striker and a plan to move on from Robert Lewandowski. He’s already shown that he can score at the same level, potting goals against La Liga foes Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid through the 2024–25 UEFA Champions League opening phase.
The Brooklyn-born Canadian has scored 12 goals in 20 Ligue 1 matches this season and eight in 12 Champions League games. He’s also been in tremendous form with Canada, scoring twice at the 2024 Copa América and helping Canada reach the tournament's semifinals.
His Canadian international superstar teammate, Alphonso Davies, re-signed with Bayern Munich through 2030 last week, but as the summer transfer window nears, David's return to Lille looks unlikely.