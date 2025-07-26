Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Vissel Kobe: Rashford Among Debutants, Starlets to Feature
After plenty of back-and forth, Barcelona’s opening friendly of the summer against Vissel Kobe will go ahead as planned on Sunday.
The La Liga champions are heading to the Far East this summer in preparation for Hansi Flick’s second season in charge. Barça will do well to match the heights of 2024–25, and they’ve started the window on a pretty aggressive footing despite their seemingly perpetual finanical woes.
Thus, there will be a chance for Flick to roll out a couple of fresh faces this weekend, and his travelling squad also contains plenty of La Masia starlets to complement the big names.
Here’s how Barcelona could line up against Vissel Kobe on Sunday.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Vissel Kobe (4-2-3-1)
GK: Joan García—García has crossed the Catalonia divide this summer, and he was expected to emerge as Barcelona’s number one even before news of Marc-André ter Stegen’s surgery was confirmed.
RB: Jules Koundé—There’s been some speculation surrounding the French defender’s future, but Koundé looks set to remain with Barça this summer. There aren’t too many right back options for Flick, so the former Sevilla star should get the nod here.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—The teenager was a mainstay in Flick’s backline last season, and he’ll likely remain at the heart of Barça’s defense heading into 2025–26.
CB: Iñigo Martínez—Flick will rotate at center back on Sunday, with Ronald Araújo another senior option. However, Martínez typically got the nod alongside the teenager.
LB: Jofre Torrents—There’s plenty of excitement surrounding Torrents, who could usurp other academy graduates to get a start in preseason on Sunday.
CM: Marc Casadó—The midfielder has been tenuously linked with an exit this summer, but there have been few signs in recent weeks that he’ll move on. Flick could offer his starting pivot, who were busy with their national teams in June, some respite at the start of the tour.
CM: Gavi—While the Spaniard featured often for Flick’s side last season, Gavi was never at the forefront of Barcelona’s success. He’ll be hoping for a return to his pre-injury form in 2025–26.
RW: Lamine Yamal—The recently turned 18-year-old was used relentlessly last season, and doesn’t need a busy preseason to best prepare for the new campaign. Yamal could get 45 minutes under his belt here.
AM: Fermín López—Fermín will likely share the minutes with Olmo on Sunday and throughout preseason.
LW: Raphinha—The Brazilian international was the star of Barcelona’s hugely successful 2024–25 season. He has stiffer competition with Marcus Rashford arriving, so this is a pretty significant summer for him. Raphinha will be keen to let the Englishman know that he remains the top dog in this role.
ST: Ferran Torres—Veteran forward Robert Lewandowski should be used sparingly this summer, but Ferran proved himself to be a more than reliable deputy last term.