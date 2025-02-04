Bayern Munich Re-Sign Alphonso Davies: How This MLS Club Could Benefit
Alphonso Davies is sticking around Bayern Munich, but it’s not just the Bundesliga giants benefitting.
While rumors about a Real Madrid move simmered over the last few transfer windows, the Canadian international is staying at the Allianz Arena. On Tuesday the club announced left back had re-signed through 2030.
However, MLS club Vancouver Whitecaps could also benefit from the deal, with Davies’s first professional team having several additional clauses that could continue to be hit throughout the next era of his time at Bayern Munich.
Davies joined Bayern from the MLS side in 2019 with an original transfer fee of €10m, which has since increased to €14m after Davies hit various performance benchmarks. Per TransferMarkt’s Manuel Veth , winning the 2020 UEFA Champions League was the most significant boost.
Overall, the Whitecaps could see up to €20m from the Davies deal. At the current mark, Davies’s transfer is the eighth most expensive MLS sale in league history, a mark that could grow should he hit the undisclosed marks.
While the ‘Caps could have benefited more from a sell-on fee, like the Chicago Fire did when Aston Villa shipped Jhon Durán to Al-Nassr, the Canadian club could still be in for a nice boost over the next several years.
Through 218 games with Bayern, Davies has 12 goals and 34 assists in 218 games across all competitions, winning five Bundesliga titles, the Champions League, two DFB Pokals and the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup.
Internationally, Davies has been capped 56 times for the Canadian men's national team and has 16 goals and 17 assists. He was named captain of the team last June before the Copa América.
Helping the Whitecaps Stay in Vancouver?
While not a world-changing sum, any more cash in the Vancouver club could benefit the long-term vision. In December, the club announced it sought new ownership, ideally in Vancouver and Canada.
However, things appear grim with the Canadian dollar dipping to its lowest point since 2003, a potential trade uncertainty with the United States and a club that doesn’t own its stadium or have a lease past 2025.
Las Vegas has been talked about as a potential next destination. Still, benefits from the Davies’s deal could soften the blow for a potential investor looking at purchasing the Whitecaps and keeping them on Canada’s west coast.
Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass
Vancouver Need a New Designated Player
Given the growth of MLS salaries and the transfer fees the Whitecaps have paid to bring in talent, all of the initial Alphonso Davies money has been spent. However, a boost to maximize the deal could offer flexibility to the Whitecaps’ roster build.
Midway through the preseason, 2024 fall signing and Designated Player Stuart Armstrong forced a transfer back to England and Sheffield Wednesday, leaving Vancouver without a full set of DPs heading into 2025.
With recent changes in MLS transfer rules, including cash transfers within the league, the ‘Caps could use the potential of more Davies’ money to bring in another sought-after player to join Ryan Gauld and Brian White, who have been among the best MLS attacking duos in the past two years.