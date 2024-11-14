Ben White Injury: Progress and Potential Return Date for Arsenal Defender
Arsenal's injury concerns have gotten worse as defender Ben White reportedly underwent a minor knee operation that could keep him sidelined for multiple matches.
White has been in and out of the team to start the season as Mikel Arteta tried to manage his minutes alongside injuries to Riccardo Calafiori, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko. According to ESPN, White could miss multiple matches after the operation. White played the full match against Chelsea last weekend, but there's reportedly a concern that he could be out for several weeks. There's no confirmation yet on his return, but the injuries continue to pile up for the Gunners.
Both Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice pulled out off England international duty while nursing injuries. Saka came off injured against Chelsea while Rice was a question mark coming into the game after talk of a potentially broken toe. The midfielder did not complete the full 90, yet it was a positive sign that Martin Ødegaard did after missing multiple weeks with an ankle injury.
When Will Ben White Return From Injury?
As of now, there's no timeframe for White's return. The severity of his injury or the operation are not publicly known yet the aforementioned concern about multiple weeks shouldn't be ignored. Despite certain players returning recently, here's a list of notable Arsenal players that have missed time through injury this season so far:
- Ben White
- Declan Rice
- Martin Ødegaard
- Bukayo Saka
- Mikel Merino
- Riccardo Calafiori
- Jurrien Timber
- David Raya
- Takehiro Tomiyasu
Arteta can ill afford more absences after just getting Ødegaard back. Arsenal's right side contingency of White, Ødegaard and Saka is the team's strong suit in attack, but it's been hampered by injuries to start the season. It seems it'll be some time until fans can see that trio back in action together.
Potential Replacements for Arsenal
If White isn't fit, the easy fit would be Timber slotting over to right back while bringing in Jakub Kiwior or Oleksandr Zinchenko to the right. Especially if Arteta wants to give his midfield time to gel with Ødegaard back. Though, the situation becomes even more complicated if Rice has to miss time.
If Rice is unable to start, Thomas Partey has to play in midfield. If Rice is fit, Arteta could go with Rice/Ødegaard/Merino and slot Partey into the defense like he has done previously this season.
Or, depending on when Calafiori is fit, Timber can slide to the right and Calafiori can start on the left. That was the preferred wing back pairing Arteta went with away to Manchester City earlier this season and it's the most dynamic offering.
The season doesn't get any easier too with Nottingham Forest, Sporting and Manchester United in three of Arsenal's next four games coming out of the last international break of the year. Trailing Liverpool by nine points in the table, Arteta must successfully navigate the rest of 2024 if the Gunners want to get back int the title race.