The 15 Best Attacking Midfielders in EA FC 26—Official Rankings
A truly great attacking midfielder—or No. 10—can change everything.
These are the players with magic in their boots: the ones who make things happen with clever through balls, silky dribbles, and powerful strikes of their own. They’re often the creative heartbeat of any great team.
The same is true in EA FC 26. If you want your team to shine, you’ll need a top CAM pulling the strings.
With that in mind, here are the 15 best men’s attacking midfielders in EA FC 26, so you can decide who fits your style best, no matter the game mode.
15. Eberechi Eze (Arsenal)
Rating: 83
Four-star skill moves and weak foot? Check. A bunch of elite PlayStyles? Check. Superb dribbling? Check.
Eze’s pace and flair make him one of the most enjoyable CAMs in EA FC 26. Even if his in-game passing feels a touch underrated, he’s still a nightmare for defenders.
14. Matheus Cunha (Manchester United)
Rating: 83
Though listed as a CAM, Manchester United's Matheus Cunha is best played as a striker in-game.
He’s got serious shot power, finishing, and composure—plus great PlayStyles like Power Shot and First Touch.
13. Pedro Goncalves (Sporting CP)
Rating: 83
Pedro Gonçalves doesn’t necessarily excel in any one area, but he’s solid across the board—with tidy dribbling, good shooting, and reliable passing.
He’s a steady, balanced option who fits seamlessly into almost any side.
12. Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)
Rating: 83
Simple advice: if Dominik Szoboszlai is near the box, shoot. Just as in real life, his long-range efforts are thunderous.
11. Adrien Rabiot (AC Milan)
Rating: 83
Rabiot is so well-rounded that you can use him almost anywhere in midfield.
He’s strong, calm under pressure, and good in the air, but also a decent passer and shooter.
While he’s probably best slightly deeper, he can absolutely do a job at CAM if needed—especially with his ability to arrive late into the box.
10. Isco (Real Betis)
Rating: 84
He may now be in his 30s, but don’t be fooled—Isco’s still got it, both in real life and in EA FC 26.
His dribbling is sublime, he’s two-footed, intelligent, and a magician in tight spaces. Sure, he’s lost a yard of pace, but his technique and vision more than make up for it.
9. Xavi Simons (Tottenham Hotspur)
Rating: 84
Tottenham's Xavi Simons does have a couple of weaknesses—his pace and strength aren’t great—but everything else about him is top tier.
His dribbling, balance, and PlayStyles are all elite, meaning he can glide past defenders and carve teams open with ease.
8. Oihan Sancet (Athletic Bilbao)
Rating: 84
A bit of an underrated gem both in real life and in EA FC 26.
Oihan Sancet is strong, composed, and excellent technically. His positioning and dribbling are top notch, but it’s his shooting that stands out—explaining why he can also play as a striker.
If you like your CAMs who can arrive into the box and score, he’s your guy.
7. Dani Olmo (Barcelona)
Rating: 85
When it comes to Dani Olmo, it’s all about his PlayStyles. He’s got Tiki Taka, Incisive Pass, Technical, and Finesse Shot, making him a brilliant link between midfield and attack.
The Barcelona star's stats are strong across the board, though his stamina can be an issue—he tends to fade toward the end of matches.
6. Paulo Dybala (AS Roma)
Rating: 86
Paulo Dybala has long been a fan favorite in EA FC (and FIFA before it), and nothing’s changed.
He’s got five-star skill moves, top-tier dribbling and passing, a wicked shot, great pace, and elite PlayStyles. He’s just pure fun to use, capable of pulling off something magical at any moment.
5. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)
Rating: 87
Sure, Bruno Fernandes isn’t the quickest, but you don’t need to be when your passing, vision, and dribbling are this good.
In EA FC 26, he’s still the creative hub for any team that likes to keep the ball and pick defences apart. His set-piece ability—free kicks and penalties especially—only adds to his value.
4. Cole Palmer (Chelsea)
Rating: 87
Capable of playing as a right midfielder or centrally, Chelsea's Cole Palmer has two of the best PlayStyles in the game: Low Driven Shot and Incisive Pass.
Those alone make him a lethal creative threat, but combine that with his sharp dribbling, tight control, and coolness under pressure, and he’s a brilliant addition to any squad.
3. Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)
Rating: 88
One of EA FC 26’s two cover stars (alongside Jude Bellingham), Jamal Musiala might have picked up a serious ankle injury in real life, but you can still enjoy his brilliance in-game.
With five-star skill moves, silky dribbling, and the ability to glide past defenders like they’re not there, he’s one of the most dangerous attacking midfielders in the game.
2. Florian Wirtz (Liverpool)
Rating: 89
Florian Wirtz is the sort of player who gives defenders nightmares in EA FC 26.
Thanks to his smaller frame, incredible dribbling, and balance, he can weave through tight spaces and still come away with the ball before sliding in your striker with a perfectly timed through pass.
1. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)
Rating: 90
Not only is Jude Bellingham already the best men’s CAM in EA FC 26 with his 90 overall rating, but he can actually get even better.
In Career Mode, he can grow all the way to 94, with his already elite, well-rounded stats getting even stronger.
There’s really nothing the Real Madrid man can’t do—he can pass, dribble, shoot, and even defend if you need him to.
