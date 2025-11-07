SI

The 15 Best Central Midfielders in EA FC 26—Official Ratings

Having a great central midfielder in your team is a must for any player.

Pedri is an EA FC 26 beast.
Central midfielders are the heartbeat of any great football team—both in real life and in EA FC 26.

While defenders protect the goal and strikers put the ball in the net (yes, we’re oversimplifying a bit), it’s the midfielders who make everything tick—linking play, creating chances, and keeping possession flowing.

In EA FC 26, having one—or ideally two—top-tier central midfielders is essential in any game mode.

So, here’s our rundown of the 15 best men’s central midfielders in the game, based on their official ratings at launch.

15. Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami)

Rodrigo De Paul
Rating: 84

Rodrigo De Paul may now be plying his trade in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, but there’s still plenty of life left in the old dog yet.

In EA FC 26, he’s impressively well-rounded and capable of playing anywhere across the midfield—defensive, central, or attacking.

14. Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa)

Youri Tielemans
Rating: 85

Pace is Youri Tielemans’ one glaring weakness (and admittedly, it’s a big one)—but beyond that, he’s a delight to use.

With excellent passing, powerful long-range shooting, and four-star skill moves and weak foot, the Belgian is a technically gifted, if slightly sluggish, option for those who prefer precision over pace.

13. Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain)

Fabián Ruíz
Rating: 85

Let’s be honest—you probably won’t be using Fabián Ruiz in your EA FC 26 team. His low pace and agility make him pretty much unusable in most setups.

That said, his passing is solid, so if you fancy a challenge or prefer a more methodical, possession-based style…

12. Scott McTominay (Napoli)

Scott McTominay
Rating: 85

In terms of physical stats, few central midfielders in EA FC 26 can match Scott McTominay.

The Scotsman’s mix of stamina, strength, and aggression makes him an absolute powerhouse in midfield—and to top it off, he’s got a surprisingly strong shot on him too.

11. Joao Neves (Paris Saint-Germain)

João Neves
Rating: 85

João Neves is a dream pick for Career Mode players.

At just 20 years old, he’s already good enough to slot into any team—and with his sky-high potential, he can quickly develop into one of the best midfielders in the entire game.

Just be warned: talent like this doesn’t come cheap.

10. Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City)

Tijjani Reijnders
Rating: 86

Tijjani Reijnders doesn’t have any standout strengths—but he doesn’t have any real weaknesses either.

Simply put, he’s solid across the board and good at just about everything.

9. Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United)

Bruno Guimarães
Rating: 86

If you’re after a central midfielder who thrives on breaking up play, aggressively winning back possession, and running tirelessly for 90 minutes, look no further than Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimarães.

While he’s not the most elegant dribbler, his excellent passing range ensures he’s far from just a bruiser—he’s also more than capable of sparking attacks from deep.

8. Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

Nicolò Barella
Rating: 87

Barring his relatively low strength, there’s very little not to like about Nicolò Barella in EA FC 26.

The Italian maestro boasts near all-green stats across the board, and his elite dribbling combined with his low centre of gravity makes him both fun to use and incredibly hard to dispossess.

7. Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Alexis Mac Allister
Rating: 87

In EA FC 26, what Alexis Mac Allister lacks in pace, he more than makes up for with superb passing, close control, and, most notably, his shooting.

Give the Liverpool star space on the edge of the box and let fly—you’ll more than likely see the net ripple.

6. Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Martin Odegaard
Rating: 87

Another midfielder on the slower side, Martin Ødegaard more than compensates with his exceptional dribbling and pinpoint passing.

Add in his five-star skill moves—and if you know how to use them—he becomes a unique and unpredictable threat that few opponents can contain.

5. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

Frenkie de Jong
Rating: 87

Other than his relatively modest shooting, Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong is an elite all-rounder in EA FC 26.

Equally comfortable in central or defensive midfield, the Dutchman combines outstanding passing, vision, and dribbling with excellent pace and physicality—making him one of the most complete midfielders in the game.

4. Kevin De Bruyne (Napoli)

Kevin De Bruyne
Rating: 87

As you’d probably expect, no men’s central midfielder in EA FC 26 can pass quite like Kevin De Bruyne. His right foot is a wand—capable of slicing open opposition defences in an instant.

3. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

Fede Valverde
Rating: 89

Real Madrid’s Fede Valverde is an all-action, versatile central midfielder in real life—and the same is true in EA FC 26.

The Uruguayan is arguably the most well-rounded player in the entire game, boasting elite stats across the board, no glaring weaknesses, and even the ability to slot in at right back when needed.

2. Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain)

Vitinha
Rating: 89

Vitinha has enjoyed a remarkable rise in real life—from a struggling Wolves loanee to a Champions League winner with Paris Saint-Germain—and that journey is reflected in his EA FC 26 rating.

Not long ago, he wasn’t even rated 80 overall; now, he stands as one of the joint-best central midfielders in the entire game.

1. Pedri (Barcelona)

Pedri
Rating: 89

Not only is Pedri the joint-highest-rated men's central midfielder in EA FC 26 with an 89 overall, but he can also develop even further.

In Career Mode, the Spaniard can grow to an incredible 93 overall and is blessed with elite ball control, vision, and among the best passing in the entire game—complete with just about every passing PlayStyle you could want.

Best Central Midfielders in EA FC 26

Player

Club

Rating

Pedri

Barcelona

89

Vitinha

Paris Saint-Germain

89

Federico Valverde

Real Madrid

89

Kevin De Bruyne

Napoli

87

Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona

87

Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool

87

Martin Ødegaard

Arsenal

87

Nicolo Barella

Inter Milan

87

Bruno Guimarães

Newcastle United

86

Tijjani Reijnders

Manchester City

86

Scott McTominay

Napoli

85

João Neves

Paris Saint-Germain

85

Fabian Ruiz

Paris Saint-Germain

85

Youri Tielemans

Aston Villa

85

Rodrigo De Paul

Inter Miami

84

