The 15 Best Defensive Midfielders in EA FC 26—Official Ratings

An elite CDM can be the difference between victory and defeat in EA FC 26.

Moisés Caicedo is elite.
Moisés Caicedo is elite. / Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Every great football team in history has almost always been built around a world-class central defensive midfielder.

Think Roy Keane at Manchester United, Claude Makélélé at Chelsea, Sergio Busquets at Barcelona—all players who did the dirty work, controlled the tempo, and let the stars shine.

In EA FC 26, it’s no different. A good holding midfielder can make or break your team. Without one, your defence will leak goals—but with the right player shielding your back line, you’ll win the ball back, transition faster, and dominate the middle of the park.

With that in mind, here are the 15 best men’s central defensive midfielders in EA FC 26, based on their official ratings at launch.

15. Thomas Partey (Villarreal)

Thomas Partey
Partey left Arsenal for Spain in the summer. / Getty/Mateo Villalba

Rating: 83

The Press Proven PlayStyle is one of the most valuable in EA FC 26, allowing players to hold onto the ball under pressure—and Thomas Partey has it.

Combine that with his strength, aggression, and defensive composure, and you’ve got one of the toughest midfielders in the game to dispossess.

14. Morten Hjulmand (Sporting CP)

Morten Hjulmand
Morten Hjulmand has been linked with Man Utd. / Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Rating: 83

If one word summed up Morten Hjulmand in EA FC 26, it’d be solid.

He’s not flashy, but he’s not poor at anything either. With the Relentless PlayStyle and elite stamina, he’ll also keep running all game long and never let your midfield lose its shape.

13. Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray)

Lucas Torreira
Lucas Torreira is small but mighty. / Getty/Marcel Bonte

Rating: 83

At just 5’5”, Lucas Torreira doesn’t exactly fit the typical mould of a defensive midfielder—at least not in EA FC 26.

He can be bullied off the ball by bigger players, but actually getting near him is the hard part. His low centre of gravity and quick turns make him incredibly evasive under pressure.

12. Manuel Locatelli (Juventus)

Manuel Locatelli
Manuel Locatelli is a solid option. / Getty/Image Photo Agency

Rating: 84

With seven PlayStyles and solid all-round stats (bar a touch of missing pace), Manuel Locatelli is a dependable, if unspectacular, choice at holding midfield.

He won’t set the world alight, but he’ll quietly do everything well.

11. Rúben Neves (Al Hilal)

Ruben Neves
Ruben Neves is a marquee name in the Saudi Pro League. / IMAGO/Sports Press Photo

Rating: 84

Rúben Neves is slow—and that will instantly put off many players when choosing a CDM.

But if you prefer possession-based football and patient build-up play, his world-class passing makes him an excellent fit.

Plus, his dead-ball ability remains one of the best in EA FC 26.

10. Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid)

Aurélien Tchouameni
Tchouaméni is a beast in-game. / IMAGO/NurPhoto

Rating: 84

At first glance, Aurélien Tchouaméni’s stats might not leap off the screen, but once you play with him, it all makes sense.

The Real Madrid star's height, body type, acceleration profile, and PlayStyles combine to make him feel incredibly smooth, composed, and dominant in-game.

Sometimes, you just have to trust EA’s algorithms.

9. Granit Xhaka (Sunderland)

Granit Xhaka
Xhaka was named Sunderland’s captain after joining the club. / Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Rating: 85

“Shoooot!”

That’s really all that needs to be said about Granit Xhaka, whose powerful long shots make him one of the game’s biggest threats from range.

And if shooting isn’t on? “Pass!”—because he’s excellent at that too.

8. N'Golo Kante (Al Ittihad)

N'golo Kante
Kante has still got it. / Getty/Yasser Bakhsh

Rating: 85

Yes, N’Golo Kanté is still around—and yes, he’s still one of the best holding midfielders in both world football and EA FC 26, even at 34.

His two-star skill moves and relatively low passing are slight drawbacks, but if you want a small, agile destroyer who wins tackles and wriggles out of danger, Kanté remains elite.

7. Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool)

Ryan Gravenberch celebrates for Liverpool.
Ryan Gravenberch is an elite player in EA FC 26. / Carl Recine/Getty Images

Rating: 85

With plenty of room to grow in Career Mode, four-star weak foot and skill moves, superb dribbling, a 6’3” frame, decent pace, and a Controlled Lengthy body type—Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch takes some serious stopping when he gets going.

Though listed as a defensive midfielder, he actually performs better slightly higher up the pitch, where he can make use of his ball-carrying ability.

6. Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United)

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonal
Sandro Tonali is an all-action midfielder. / George Wood/Getty Images

Rating: 86

Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali excels in all the right areas in EA FC 26—passing, tackling, and intercepting most notably—but truthfully, there’s very little he doesn’t do well.

A four-star weak foot makes him equally comfortable going left or right, and his high work rate ensures he’s everywhere you need him.

5. Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan)

Hakan Çalhanoğlu.
Hakan Çalhanoğlu seems to get better every year. / Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Rating: 86

Hakan Çalhanoğlu isn’t the kind of holding midfielder who’ll spend all game breaking up opposition attacks—instead, he’s the one launching them.

With four-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot, and world-class passing and vision, he can dictate play from deep and transition effortlessly into attack.

Just like in real life, he’s also deadly from set pieces—a hugely valuable asset for any team.

4. Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Declan Rice
Declan Rice is instrumental for Arsenal. / George Wood/Getty Images

Rating: 87

With superb PlayStyles—including the coveted Relentless+—and excellent stats across the board, from passing and tackling to stamina, Declan Rice is a force to be reckoned with in EA FC 26.

3. Moises Caicedo (Chelsea)

Moisés Caicedo
Moisés Caicedo is an elite CDM. / GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Rating: 87

From a purely defensive standpoint, Moisés Caicedo is hard to beat in EA FC 26. His standing and sliding tackles, stamina, aggression, and interceptions are all top-tier, making him a nightmare for opposing attackers.

That said, his poor shooting stats don’t quite reflect real life—where he’s been known to smash in the occasional (or more lately, regular) belter.

2. Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Kimmich celebration
Kimmich is a very versatile option in EA FC 26. / IMAGO / Sven Simon

Rating: 89

On paper—aside from his slightly underwhelming strength—Joshua Kimmich has just about everything you could want from a defensive midfielder.

Aggressive, intelligent, tireless, and boasting elite passing ability, he’s just as capable of launching attacks as he is at shutting them down.

In EA FC 26, the Bayern Munich man is the complete package.

1. Rodri (Manchester City)

Rodri
Rodri is the best CDM in EA FC 26. / Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Rating: 90

Of course the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner was always going to top the list of best defensive midfielders in EA FC 26.

The Manchester City star's exceptional passing, composure, and vision make him the perfect deep-lying playmaker. Defensively, he’s rock solid too, though his lack of pace can sometimes be exposed.

Best CDMs in EA FC 26

Player

Club

Rating

Rodri

Manchester City

90

Joshua Kimmich

Bayern Munich

89

Moisés Caicedo

Chelsea

87

Declan Rice

Arsenal

87

Hakan Çalhanoğlu

Inter Milan

86

Sandro Tonali

Newcastle United

86

Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool

85

N'Golo Kanté

Al-Ittihad

85

Granit Xhaka

Sunderland

85

Aurélien Tchouaméni

Real Madrid

84

Rúben Neves

Al-Hilal

84

Manuel Locatelli

Juventus

84

Lucas Torreira

Galatasaray

83

Morten Hjulmand

Sporting CP

83

Thomas Partey

Villarreal

83

