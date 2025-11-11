The 15 Best Goalkeepers in EA FC 26—Official Rankings
In EA FC 26, just as in real life, having a top-class goalkeeper between the sticks can make or break your team.
Without one, you’ll find yourself leaking goals left, right, and centre—no matter how strong your defence is. But with a great keeper, you’ll shut up shop with ease, win games, and even titles.
Whether it’s claiming crosses, rushing off their line, making reflex saves, or—perhaps more importantly than ever—distributing well, a good goalkeeper can be the difference between victory and defeat.
Here, we’ve listed the 15 best men’s goalkeepers in EA FC 26, based on their official ratings at launch.
15. Jordan Pickford (Everton)
Rating: 84
Though the lowest-rated keeper on this list, Jordan Pickford is far better than many realise.
His stats are well-rounded, and his distribution with both feet is among the best in the game, making him a surprisingly smart choice between the sticks.
14. David de Gea (Fiorentina)
Rating: 85
No longer the world-beater he once was at Manchester United, David de Gea is now simply solid, if unspectacular, in EA FC 26.
Still, his reflexes and reactions remain elite—a reminder of what once made him one of the best.
13. Péter Gulacsi (RB Leipzig)
Rating: 85
He may be 35, but Péter Gulácsi remains a viable and experienced option in EA FC 26.
The former Liverpool man is well-rounded, though his lack of multiple PlayStyles and two-star weak foot are definite drawbacks.
12. Unai Simon (Athletic Club)
Rating: 85
Unai Simón’s handling may leave a little to be desired in EA FC 26, but his reflexes and reactions are excellent.
His Pinged Pass PlayStyle is especially useful, allowing him to launch accurate passes out from the back with ease.
11. Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)
Rating: 85
Big, strong, and boasting the Rush Out PlayStyle, Emiliano Martínez is lightning-fast off his line and brilliant at closing down attackers.
He’s a dependable option in EA FC 26 and as commanding as ever in one-on-one situations.
10. Ederson (Fenerbahce)
Rating: 85
It’ll come as no surprise that Ederson has the best kicking of any keeper in EA FC 26. The now Fenerbahçe star built his reputation as the world’s top distributor during his time at Manchester City.
His other stats are solid, but nothing quite compares to his elite passing and distribution—still unmatched in the game.
9. Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)
Rating: 86
Gregor Kobel’s poor kicking and distribution is a major drawback for the Borussia Dortmund stopper, meaning you’re unlikely to see him in too many teams.
Still, he’s quick off his line, and at 6'5", he’s strong at claiming high balls and dealing with crosses.
8. Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)
Rating: 86
Marc-André ter Stegen has struggled with injuries in recent years for Barcelona, but in EA FC 26, he’s as sharp as ever.
With elite kicking and great reflexes, he’s both a top-class distributor and a shot-stopper.
7. David Raya (Arsenal)
Rating: 87
David Raya doesn’t particularly excel in any one area but is solid across the board—dependable, consistent, and capable.
6. Mike Maignan (AC Milan)
Rating: 87
With the Far Throw+ and Long Ball Pass PlayStyles, Mike Maignan is the goalkeeper you want if you like to play on the counter.
The Frenchman is also incredibly strong, making him excellent at claiming crosses and corners, as well as stepping up for the occasional tackle when needed.
5. Yann Sommer (Inter Milan)
Rating: 87
A four-star weak foot means Yann Sommer is unlikely to get caught short with the ball at his feet, comfortably distributing with either side.
He also boasts elite reflexes, though at 6’0”, he’s a little shorter than many of the other top goalkeepers on this list.
4. Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)
Rating: 88
Jan Oblak has been one of the best goalkeepers in EA FC (and previously FIFA) for years now, and he’s showing no signs of letting that legacy fade anytime soon.
With an in-game rating of 88 and perhaps the best handling in the entire game, the veteran Atlético Madrid star remains one of the most reliable shot-stoppers around.
3. Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)
Rating: 89
If being 6’7” isn’t enough to convince you that Thibaut Courtois should be your goalkeeper in EA FC 26, then his PlayStyles will.
The Real Madrid star boasts arguably the best trio possible for any keeper—Fast Throw, Rush Out, and Cross Claimer+—making him an elite distributor, quick off his line, and dominant in the air.
2. Alisson (Liverpool)
Rating: 89
Liverpool’s Alisson Becker is elite in almost every area, including diving, positioning, reflexes, and kicking.
His Far Throw PlayStyle also makes him particularly useful for launching quick counterattacks.
1. Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City)
Rating: 89
At 6’5” and boasting the joint-fastest reflexes in the game, Gianluigi Donnarumma is the best there is between the sticks in EA FC 26.
He’s also only 26—astonishing, really, given how long he’s been performing at the top level—meaning there’s still room for him to get even better.
