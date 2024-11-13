Best Goals from the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs so Far
The 2024 MLS Cup playoffs is well underway with several breathtaking goals stealing the spotlight in the Wild Card and Round One—that is, of course outside of Inter Miami's shocking defeat to Atlanta United.
Even as the Herons fell in Game 3 to the Five Stripes, a certain veteran fullback lifted Miami to a Game 1 win with a stunning strike from outside the box. Elsewhere in the Eastern Conference, a fellow defender turned attacker embarrassed an NYCFC defender before firing a shot into the top corner to give FC Cincinnati a chance at reaching the semifinals.
Out West, a pair of midfielders also gave their respective teams a chance with well-taken efforts against Portland Timbers and LA Galaxy. Although we still have a few weeks remaining in the postseason following the November international break, we've already been blessed with a handful of stunning strikes in this year's playoffs.
5. Luca Orellano (FC Cincinnati) vs. NYCFC
Luca Orellano's primary position is left wing-back, but you wouldn't be able to tell that after his positioning for this goal and the skill required to nutmeg the would-be NYCFC defender before unleashing a strike into the top corner.
Although Cincinnati were unable to get past NYCFC, its supporters will definitely remember this wonder goal from Orellano as the team gears up for 2025.
4. Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps) vs. LAFC
LAFC stood in Vancouver Whitecaps' way once again in the MLS Cup playoffs but at least Ryan Gauld will always have this spectacular goal to look back on.
The Scottish playmaker won the ball back and capped off the brilliant team move with an effortless finish, chipping James Pantemis en route to Vancouver's 5–0 win in the Wild Card.
3. Xande Silva (Atlanta United) vs. Inter Miami
Xande Silva nearly took the roof off Mercedes-Benz Stadium with this stoppage-time winner in Round One action vs. Miami.
Silva had become a bit of a background character throughout the regular season in Atlanta but he was far from that on this goal. The quick passes from the Atlanta players were excellent and the finish was even better from Silva as this goal inspired Atlanta to go on and shock the world in Game 3 in south Florida.
2. Oliver Larraz (Colorado Rapids) vs. LA Galaxy
Oliver Larraz was at the right place at the right time to recover a loose ball in a dangerous area before sending a missile of a strike past John McCarthy.
Larraz's stunning strike got the Rapids back into the game but it wasn't enough as the Galaxy would go on to hammer the hosts before advancing to the Western Conference semifinals.
1. Jordi Alba (Inter Miami) vs. Atlanta United
Take a bow, Jordi Alba.
Atlanta's defending here is a bit suspect by choosing to leave a player like Alba all alone at the top of the penalty area—which makes Miami's Round One exit look even worse. However, there was no way that 40-year-old Brad Guzan was stopping this strike, even though he just about saved everything that came toward him vs. Miami.