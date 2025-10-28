Best LAFC Players of All Time—Ranked
Los Angeles FC may have only made their Major League Soccer debut in 2018, but in a remarkably short time, they’ve already left an indelible mark on the U.S. top-flight.
The Black and Gold’s trophy cabinet already boasts an MLS Cup, two Supporters’ Shields, and a U.S. Open Cup—achievements that outshine many of the league’s longer-established clubs.
These successes have been powered by a mix of MLS journeymen, homegrown legends, and superstar Designated Players, all of whom have lit up the BMO Stadium, whether for a handful of games or several seasons.
Here, we rank the 10 best players in LAFC’s brief but brilliant history.
10. Gareth Bale
Gareth Bale’s time in Los Angeles was short, but he definitely had a major impact on the history of the club.
Yes, the former Real Madrid star may have scored just three goals in 13 appearances for LAFC, but one of those goals just happened to be in the 128th minute of extra time in stoppage time to send 2022 MLS Cup to penalty kicks—which the Black and Gold would go on to win.
9. Son Heung-min
Given he only joined LAFC in August 2025, it might seem a little early to include Son Heung-min among the club’s all-time greats — but in our eyes, he already makes the cut (helped, admittedly, by LAFC’s relatively short history).
The Tottenham Hotspur legend has hit the ground running in Los Angeles, scoring for fun and instantly becoming the face of the team. In terms of pure ability, Son might just be the best player ever to pull on the shirt—perhaps even edging Gareth Bale, whose impact was far less sustained.
Son and LAFC already look like a match made in heaven.
8. Eddie Segura
Minus Carlos Vela, no player has made more appearances for LAFC than Eddie Segura.
Since joining the club in 2019, he’s been an ever-present figure for the Black and Gold, with his versatility—capable of playing at center back, full back, or even in midfield—proving invaluable.
7. Giorgio Chiellini
Another whose time in Los Angeles was short but sweet, Giorgio Chiellini spent just over a season at LAFC, but in that time he helped the club win both the MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield in 2022, before finishing runners-up in the MLS Cup and Concacaf Champions League the following year.
His partnership at the heart of defence with Jesús Murillo was formidable and played a massive role in LAFC’s success during his stint.
6. Latif Blessing
Another of LAFC’s longest-serving players, Latif Blessing was the kind of talent who could change a game in an instant—whether with a surging run, a clever pass, or a thumping finish of his own.
The attacking midfielder admittedly wasn’t always the most consistent, but he played a major role in the club’s successes in 2019 and 2022.
Beyond his contributions on the pitch, his infectious personality and remarkable journey from rural Ghana to MLS stardom made him a true fan favorite and a cherished part of LAFC’s history.
5. Ilie Sánchez
Ilie Sánchez might not have the star power of some of the other names on this list, but make no mistake—he was just as integral to LAFC’s success during his two-and-a-bit years at BMO Stadium.
A calm and composed midfielder who rarely puts a foot wrong, the Spaniard provided the balance and assurance in the middle of the park that allowed the club’s more attack-minded stars to flourish.
And, of course, his coolly taken winning penalty in the 2022 MLS Cup alone is enough to cement his place among LAFC’s all-time greats.
4. Cristian “Chicho” Arango
Cristian “Chicho” Arango might be something of an MLS journeyman, but he’s been a star everywhere he’s gone—including his spell at LAFC.
Across two seasons in 2021 and 2022, the Colombian striker scored an impressive 35 goals in just 57 appearances, playing a crucial role in helping the club secure both the MLS Cup and the Supporters’ Shield in 2022.
More than just a finisher, Arango stood out for his intelligent link-up play, movement, and creativity in the final third—a complete forward who left a lasting mark despite his relatively short stay in Los Angeles.
3. Diego Rossi
Though now a Columbus Crew icon, it was at LAFC where Diego Rossi truly made his name.
Joining the Black and Gold ahead of their inaugural 2018 season, the Uruguayan forward quickly became one of the most feared attackers in MLS, bagging 17 goals in the club’s first-ever campaign.
Over the next three years, Rossi added another 42 goals, departing as LAFC’s second-highest scorer of all time and a 2019 Supporters’ Shield winner.
2. Denis Bouanga
Ever since Denis Bouanga set foot in Los Angeles in 2022, all he’s done is score—again, and again, and again. In fact, he’s found the net so often that he’s now surpassed Carlos Vela as LAFC’s all-time leading goalscorer.
But Bouanga offers far more than just goals. The Gabon international is lightning-fast, skillful, intelligent, and—let’s be honest—good enough to thrive in just about any league in the world.
A three-time MLS All-Star, he’s already helped the Black and Gold to an MLS Cup, Supporters’ Shield, and U.S. Open Cup—and he’s nowhere near finished yet.
1. Carlos Vela
Bouanga may hold LAFC’s all-time scoring record these days—but Carlos Vela remains the club’s greatest and most influential player.
As LAFC’s first-ever Designated Player, the Mexican forward helped establish the club’s identity from day one.
After a strong debut season, he exploded in his second year, scoring a record-breaking 34 regular-season goals to lead the Black and Gold to the 2019 Supporters’ Shield.
Though injuries and age eventually slowed him down, at his peak Vela was simply unplayable—a mercurial talent blessed with effortless flair, balance and precision.