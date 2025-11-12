The 15 Best Left Back in EA FC 26
Left back was once famously a position (at least in amateur soccer) where you’d play your worst player—“left back in the changing rooms,” get it?
Now, though, that couldn’t be further from the truth.
Charged with both manning the defence and bombing forward to contribute in attack, it’s one of the most physically demanding and technically difficult positions to play.
The same is true in EA FC 26, where left backs must both provide defensive cover and join the attack, contributing at both ends of the pitch. They need stamina, crossing, tackling, passing—the lot.
Here, we’ve listed the 25 best men’s left backs in EA FC 26, based on their official ratings at the game’s release.
15. Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid)
Rating: 81
Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy is an EA FC legend—a player who’s long been a fan favorite despite not always having the highest rating.
In EA FC 26, he’s lost a touch of the blistering pace that once made him unstoppable, but with a five-star weak foot, four-star skill moves, and outstanding strength, he’s still a brilliant option.
14. Miguel Gutierrez (Napoli)
Rating: 81
At just 23 years old, Miguel Gutiérrez is a great Career Mode prospect who can grow to 85 overall.
He’s already a strong crosser off the bat and fits nicely into most attacking setups.
13. Carlos Augusto (Inter Milan)
Rating: 81
Carlos Augusto doesn’t particularly excel in any one area—but he doesn’t have any major weaknesses either.
Solid across the board, he can also play at center back, where he’s arguably more effective in-game.
12. Antonee Robinson (Fulham)
Rating: 82
Fast, tireless, and a terrific crosser—Antonee Robinson already has all the fundamentals you’d want from an attacking left back.
Add in PlayStyles like Whipped Pass, Long Ball Pass, Jockey, Intercept, Rapid, and Relentless, and you’ve got a seriously good full back.
11. Andrew Robertson
Rating: 82
The first of two Liverpool left backs on this list, Andy Robertson may not be the force he once was, but he remains incredibly well-rounded in EA FC 26.
A dependable, if not spectacular, choice.
10. Maximilian Mittelstadt (Stuttgart)
Rating: 82
Max Mittelstädt lacks a bit of pace, but if you can get him high up the pitch, his Whipped Pass-boosted crossing is top-notch.
Overall: good, not great.
9. Milos Kerkez (Liverpool)
Rating: 82
With 90 stamina and 88 pace, Milos Kerkez can run up and down the flank all game long.
He’s dangerous in attack with Whipped Pass, and defensively he’s excellent too, boasting great slide tackling and the Slide Tackle PlayStyle to match.
8. David Raum (RB Leipzig)
Rating: 82
Despite being just 82 rated, David Raum performs above his rating in EA FC 26.
He’s quick, has top-tier stamina and crossing, and well-rounded stats overall. The only letdown is his two-star weak foot.
7. Alejandro Balde (Barcelona)
Rating: 83
Alejandro Balde is one for the future.
Right now, the Barcelona youngster has got the pace to fit into almost any team, but his stamina and crossing need work. Thankfully, in Career Mode he can grow into a world-class full back.
6. Marc Cucurella (Chelsea)
Rating: 84
Chelsea's Marc Cucurella is solid across the board, with good tackling, dribbling, and aggression, plus useful PlayStyles like Relentless and Press Proven.
His only drawbacks? Limited pace and no alternate positions.
5. Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City)
Rating: 84
Though listed as a left back, Joško Gvardiol is best used at center back in EA FC 26—his alternate position—thanks to elite tackling, heading, and strength.
A five-star weak foot and excellent passing make him ideal for building from the back.
4. Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)
Rating: 84
At 6’1”, with a Controlled Lengthy acceleration type and 95 acceleration and 93 sprint speed, there’s simply no faster left back than Alphonso Davies.
Good luck catching the Bayern “Road Runner.”
Meep meep!
3. Theo Hernandez (Al Hilal)
Rating: 84
Theo Hernández may now be playing in Saudi Arabia, but he’s still elite in EA FC 26.
Fast, powerful, and with great stamina, crossing, and a host of useful PlayStyles—plus four-star skill moves—the Frenchman remains a top-tier option.
2. Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan)
Rating: 85
Look at Federico Dimarco’s stats and you’ll see a sea of green—quite literally. There isn’t a single area he’s weak in.
He particularly excels in crossing, boosted by the coveted Whipped Pass+ PlayStyle, making him perfect for delivering balls into the box.
1. Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain)
Rating: 86
Nuno Mendes is arguably the best left back in the world right now—and that’s reflected in EA FC 26.
With blistering pace, excellent tackling, and surprisingly strong shooting for a defender, the Portuguese star is a threat at both ends of the pitch.
In Career Mode, he can even grow to as high as 90 overall.
Best Left Backs in EA FC 26
Player
Club
Rating
Nuno Mendes
86
Federico Dimarco
Inter Milan
85
Theo Hernández
Al Hilal
84
Alphonso Davies
Bayern Munich
84
Joško Gvardiol
84
Marc Cucurella
Chelsea
84
Alejandro Balde
Barcelona
83
David Raum
RB Leipzig
82
Milos Kerkez
Liverpool
82
Maximilian Mittelstädt
Stuttgart
82
Andrew Robertson
Liverpool
82
Antonee Robinson
Fulham
82
Carlos Augusto
Inter Milan
81
Miguel Gutiérrez
Napoli
81
Ferland Mendy
Real Madrid
81