The 15 Best Right Wingers in EA FC 26—Official Rankings
Perhaps aside from a striker, a winger is the most glamorous position in soccer.
They’re the ones who get fans off their seats when they receive the ball—ready to take on the opposing fullback, whip a cross into the box, or drive at goal themselves and find the net.
In EA FC 26—one of the world’s most popular video games—the same is true. Wingers are the ones who make things happen: devastating down the flanks, and capable of securing wins and trophies with vital goals and assists.
With that in mind, here are the 15 best men’s right wingers and right midfielders in EA FC 26.
15. Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo)
Rating: 83
Iago Aspas might not have made the grade at Liverpool all those years ago, but he’s an EA FC legend—a consistent Team of the Year contender during his Celta Vigo days.
Now in the twilight of his career, he’s shifted out wide right, though in-game he’s still best used as a forward.
14. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United)
Rating: 83
Jarrod Bowen may be a right midfielder by trade, but with good finishing and the Low Driven Shot PlayStyle, he’s best utilised up front.
Still, his lack of pace is a bit of a killer—even if he’s solid across the board otherwise.
13. Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao)
Rating: 83
Iñaki Williams was once haunted by a two-star weak foot in EA FC (and FIFA before), but that’s been fixed.
Now, he’s got pace to burn, great finishing, and the ability to go both ways.
Yet another player who’s better suited to striker than the wing.
12. Riyad Mahrez (Al Ahli)
Rating: 84
An oldie but still a goldie, Riyad Mahrez—now 34—lacks a little pace these days, but in EA FC 26, he still has the jaw-dropping dribbling (and five-star skill moves) that defined his career.
His PlayStyles are elite too, just as they should be.
11. Moussa Diaby (Al Ittihad)
Rating: 84
Pace. Pace. And more pace.
That’s why you use Moussa Diaby in EA FC 26. Good luck finding any defender who can keep up with him.
10. Christian Pulisic (AC Milan)
Rating: 84
Christian Pulisic has gone from strength to strength at AC Milan, and that’s reflected in EA FC 26, with “Captain America” boasting his best-ever base card at 84 overall.
His five-star weak foot, Incisive Pass and Low Driven Shot PlayStyles, plus top-tier agility, are all big positives.
9. Rodrygo (Real Madrid)
Rating: 85
Aside from a touch of weakness in strength and heading, there’s very little that Real Madrid's Rodrygo doesn’t do exceptionally well in EA FC 26.
Most notably, his pace, dribbling, and finishing make him a perfect fit for a striker—which, conveniently, is his alternate position.
8. Phil Foden (Manchester City)
Rating: 85
Phil Foden’s stock might have dipped a little in real life, but in EA FC 26, he’s still got it.
His dribbling is second to none, and like a few others on this list, his diminutive height makes him even trickier to dispossess.
7. Desire Doue (Paris Saint-Germain)
Rating: 85
Désiré Doué has a lot going for him in EA FC 26: five-star skill moves, Press Proven and Inventive PlayStyles (among others), a four-star weak foot, and unbelievable dribbling.
The PSG starlet can also play on either wing or even in central midfield if needed.
6. Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United)
Rating: 85
At 5'7”, Bryan Mbeumo is small—but that’s no disadvantage.
The Manchester United star is near-impossible to dispossess thanks to his low centre of gravity, decent strength and aggression, and truly top-tier dribbling, balance, and pace.
His only weakness is a poor weak foot, but otherwise, he’s a gem.
5. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)
Rating: 86
Lionel Messi is the GOAT.
If that’s not enough of a reason to use him in EA FC 26, then his outrageous dribbling, free-kick ability, and PlayStyles will be.
4. Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)
Rating: 86
Bayern’s Michael Olise is naturally a right winger, but his crossing and pace in EA FC 26 don’t quite reflect his real-life ability.
For those reasons, he’s best used at CAM, where his unbelievable dribbling, clever passing, and shooting—including the Finesse Shot PlayStyle—can shine. His two-star weak foot is less of an issue there, too.
3. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)
Rating: 88
Arsenal’s “Star Boy” lives up to his name in EA FC 26.
Saka has almost everything you’d want from a right winger: great pace and dribbling, superb crossing, the brilliant Whipped Pass+ PlayStyle, and the ability to finish chances himself too.
Three-star skill moves are a slight drawback, but it’s not a dealbreaker.
2. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)
Rating: 89
Not only is Lamine Yamal already one of the best wingers in the game—with top-tier passing, shooting, dribbling, and solid pace—but he can grow to almost unheard-of heights.
Develop him in Career Mode and his rating can reach 95, one of the highest in the franchise’s history.
1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
Rating: 91
There are few better dribblers in EA FC 26 than Mohamed Salah. Combined with his low centre of gravity and pace, he’s a nightmare for fullbacks.
He’s also an elite finisher, with the coveted Low Driven Shot PlayStyle and ball-striking ability to rival the game’s best strikers.
Best Right Wingers in EA FC 26
Player
Club
Rating
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
91
Lamine Yamal
Barcelona
89
Bukayo Saka
Arsenal
88
Michael Olise
Bayern Munich
86
Lionel Messi
Inter Miami
86
Bryan Mbeumo
Manchester United
85
Désiré Doué
Paris Saint-Germain
85
Phil Foden
Manchester City
85
Rodrygo
Real Madrid
85
Christian Pulisic
AC Milan
84
Moussa Diaby
Al-Ittihad
84
Riyad Mahrez
Al-Ahli
84
Iñaki Williams
Athletic Bilbao
83
Jarrod Bowen
West Ham United
83
Iago Aspas
Celta Vigo
83