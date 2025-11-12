Best Young Left Wingers to Sign in EA FC 26 Career Mode
The modern left winger is arguably the most glamorous—and often one of the most important—position on the pitch.
Tasked with delivering both excitement and attacking output, some of the game’s biggest stars, like Vinicius Junior. and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, have made the role their own.
Here, however, we’re not focusing on established superstars. Instead, we’re highlighting the future stars of EA FC 26 Career Mode—young left wingers and left midfielders who, with the right development plans, can become key players for your team for years to come.
Without further ado, here are the 10 best young left wingers and left midfielders you can sign in Career Mode—all 23 or under and valued at less than £40 million, so you won’t break the bank while building your squad for the future.
10. Mikey Moore (Rangers)
Value: £4.9 million
Age: 17
Rating: 72
Potential: 86
Rangers loan star Mikey Moore certainly needs some hard work and dedication to become a star, but at just 17, there’s no rush.
Already boasting well-rounded stats and the Press Proven PlayStyle, he’s absolutely worth investing the time in—though you'll have to wait until he returns to Tottenham before trying to act.
9. Malick Fofana (Lyon)
Value: £27.7 million
Age: 20
Rating: 78
Potential: 86
He might be a tad pricey, but with four-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot, solid PlayStyles, and elite pace and dribbling right from the start, Lyon’s Malick Fofana is worth every penny.
8. Diego Lopez (Valencia)
Value: £28.1 million
Age: 23
Rating: 78
Potential: 86
Valencia’s Diego López is your archetypal Spanish winger in the making.
Technically proficient, with solid pace, dribbling, and passing, and comfortable on both feet, he also boasts the coveted Low Driven Shot PlayStyle—making him just as capable of scoring goals as he is of creating them.
7. Moleiro (Villarreal)
Value: £31.9 million
Age: 21
Rating: 79
Potential: 86
Alberto Moleiro is a lot like Diego López—just better.
Statistically, they’re almost identical in terms of distribution and technical ability, but the Villarreal youngster edges it across the board. He’s a couple of years younger, has four-star skill moves, and feels a bit slicker on the ball—which explains why he’s also a little pricier than his compatriot.
6. Jean-Matteo Bahoya (Eintracht Frankfurt)
Value: £11 million
Age: 20
Rating: 75
Potential: 86
Despite being so young and relatively low-rated, Jean-Mattéo Bahoya already boasts the joint-fourth-highest overall pace in all of EA FC 26—putting him in the same bracket as Real Madrid duo Kylian Mbappé and Vini Jr.
If that’s not enough reason to snap him up for your Career Mode save, then honestly… we don’t know what is.
5. Leo Sauer (Feyenoord)
Value: £4.9 million
Age: 19
Rating: 72
Potential: 86
Another player who needs a bit of work—specifically on his passing, crossing, and physical attributes—but one who’s absolutely worth the effort.
Develop those areas, and Leo Sauer can become a real star for your team—and at his price, he’s a bargain.
4. Christos Tzolis (Club Brugge)
Value: £37.9 million
Age: 23
Rating: 80
Potential: 87
Christos Tzolis has everything you could want—and more (including a real face scan)—to become a star in your Career Mode.
He’s already good enough to slot straight into most teams, boasting excellent all-round attributes: strong pace, sharp passing, quality crossing, and several valuable PlayStyles.
Develop him further, though, and he’ll turn from a reliable starter into a world-beater.
3. Assane Diao (Como)
Value: £14.4 million
Age: 19
Rating: 76
Potential: 87
Not only is Como’s Assane Diao incredibly fast, but he’s also capable of playing on either wing, boasts four-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot, and comes with a host of useful PlayStyles.
Given his high ceiling and versatility, he’s an absolute bargain for any Career Mode manager.
2. Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool)
Value: £3 million
Age: 16
Rating: 68
Potential: 88
Rio Ngumoha might just be one of the best Career Mode signings in any position.
Sure, he starts off with a low overall rating, but he’s already lightning quick, has excellent agility, four-star skill moves, and a super high potential—all for relative pennies.
The 16-year-old Liverpool starlet is the definition of a long-term investment who’ll turn into a star before you know it.
1. Antonio Nusa (RB Leipzig)
Value: £22.8 million
Age: 20
Rating: 77
Potential: 89
No left winger in the game has a higher potential than RB Leipzig’s Antonio Nusa, who can grow to a whopping 89 overall (for reference, that’s the same as Lamine Yamal’s current rating—though the Spaniard can rise even higher).
With four-star skill moves, a four-star weak foot, excellent PlayStyles, and blistering pace and dribbling, Nusa is a dream signing for any Career Mode manager.
The only real area you’ll need to polish? His crossing—but that’s a small price to pay for one of the brightest prospects in world football.
Best Young Left Wingers in EA FC 26 Career Mode
Player
Club
Age
Value
Rating
Potential
Antonio Nusa
RB Leipzig
20
£22.8m
77
89
Rio Ngumoha
Liverpool
16
£3m
68
88
Assane Diao
Como
19
£14.4m
76
87
Christos Tzolis
Club Brugge
23
£37.9m
80
87
Leo Sauer
Feyenoord
19
£4.9m
72
86
Jean-Mattéo Bahoya
Eintracht Frankfurt
20
£11m
75
86
Moleiro
Villarreal
21
£31.9m
79
86
Diego Lopez
Valencia
23
£28.1m
78
86
Malick Fofana
Lyon
20
£27.7m
78
86
Mikey Moore
Rangers
17
£4.9m
72
86