Best Young Right Wingers to Sign in EA FC 26 Career Mode
In EA FC 26, wingers and wide midfielders are genuine game-changers.
Whether you prefer traditional wide men who burst down the flank and whip in crosses, inside forwards who cut inside to create and finish chances, or balanced wide players who contribute both offensively and defensively—strong wingers can be the difference between a good team and a title-winning one.
In Career Mode, building for the future is just as important as winning in the present. Investing in talented young players early can secure your club’s success for years to come.
With that in mind, we’ve highlighted the 10 best young right wingers and right midfielders (aged 23 or under, valued under £40 million) to sign in EA FC 26 Career Mode.
10. Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid)
Value: £35 million
Age: 22
Rating: 81
Potential: 86
Giuliano Simeone is fast—and we mean really fast—in EA FC 26 (and in real life), making him the perfect fit if your playstyle relies on pace, width, and bursting past defenders.
Capable of playing on either wing or up front, he also offers valuable versatility in attack—but he won’t come cheap.
9. Maghnes Akliouche (AS Monaco)
Value: £29.8 million
Age: 23
Rating: 80
Potential: 86
Another expensive signing—but one who’s the complete opposite of Simeone.
He’s not especially quick, but what he lacks in pace he more than makes up for with superb dribbling, precise passing, and four-star skill moves. Add in his coveted Low Driven Shot PlayStyle, and you’ve got a technically gifted creator who thrives in tight spaces.
Naturally a winger, he’s best deployed as an inside forward cutting in from the right, or even as a central attacking midfielder.
8. Luciano Rodriguez (NEOM SC)
Value: £9 million
Age: 21
Rating: 74
Potential: 86
NEOM SC’s Luciano Rodríguez might be a relatively unknown name—and yes, he doesn’t even have a real face scan yet—but don’t let that fool you.
Already blessed with excellent pace, agility, and finishing, Rodríguez can cause havoc down the right flank from day one. Develop his passing and crossing, and you’ll have a well-rounded winger capable of starring for your side for years.
7. Chemsdine Talbi (Sunderland)
Value: £6.4 million
Age: 20
Rating: 73
Potential: 86
Not only is Chemsdine Talbi lightning quick, but he’s also got a four-star weak foot, can slot in at left midfield, and boasts excellent dribbling—making him a genuine threat down either wing.
To help the Sunderland starlet reach truly elite status, though, you’ll need to apply the right development plans to improve not just his passing and crossing, but also his physical attributes.
6. Joao Costa (Al Ettifaq)
Value: £4.1 million
Age: 20
Rating: 71
Potential: 86
Another great option if you’re working with a smaller budget, João Costa may not start with the highest overall rating, but he’s got serious long-term potential.
Bring him along gradually and focus on developing his passing and physical attributes, and before long, you’ll have one of the best right wingers in the game.
5. Pablo Garcia (Real Betis)
Value: £2.9 million
Age: 19
Rating: 68
Potential: 87
There’s really very little to complain about when it comes to Real Betis starlet Pablo García.
A bargain price, high potential, the ability to play on the right, left, or even up front, and well-rounded stats straight out of the gate—he ticks all the boxes.
The only real drawback is his relatively low starting rating, but put in the effort to develop him and you’ll have a future star on your hands.
4. Julien Duranville (Borussia Dortmund)
Value: £4.9 million
Age: 19
Rating: 72
Potential: 87
Five-star skill moves, already elite pace and dribbling, and a high ceiling—that’s why you should buy Julien Duranville in your EA FC 26 Career Mode.
Need we say more?
3. Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal)
Value: £13.9 million
Age: 18
Rating: 76
Potential: 87
Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri is the sort of youngster who comes with no glaring weaknesses right off the bat, boasting impressively well-rounded stats (though, if we’re nitpicking, his physical attributes could use a boost).
That balance makes him not only a strong choice out wide, but also a great option in central midfield—his alternate in-game position.
2. Geovany Quenda (Sporting CP)
Value: £15.4 million
Age: 18
Rating: 76
Potential: 88
Soon-to-be Chelsea star Geovany Quenda (joining the Blues in 2026) is a terrific Career Mode option.
Yes, he’ll cost you a bit, but he’s absolutely worth it.
With four-star weak foot and skill moves, loads of PlayStyles, great pace, dribbling, and crossing—plus solid physical stats that can be developed further—Quenda has everything you want in a modern winger.
1. Estevao (Chelsea)
Value: £26.4 million
Age: 18
Rating: 78
Potential: 89
Estevão is already lighting it up for Chelsea and Brazil in real life—and he can do the exact same for your Career Mode club.
Right from the start, he’s an elite talent with blistering pace, silky dribbling, sharp passing, and a stack of top-tier PlayStyles. He’s got the highest potential of any right winger in the game and can easily develop into a bona fide world-beater for your team.
The only drawback? A two-star weak foot—but that’s easily fixed with the right development plan.
Player
Club
Age
Value
Rating
Potential
Estêvão
Chelsea
18
£26.4m
78
89
Geovany Quenda
Sporting CP
18
£15.4m
76
88
Ethan Nwaneri
Arsenal
18
£13.9m
76
87
Julien Duranville
Borussia Dortmund
19
£4.9m
72
87
Pablo García
Real Betis
19
£2.8m
68
87
João Costa
Al Ettifaq
20
£4.1m
71
86
Chemsdine Talbi
Sunderland
20
£6.4m
73
86
Luciano Rodríguez
NEOM SC
21
£9m
74
86
Maghnes Akliouche
AS Monaco
23
£29.8m
80
86
Giuliano Simeone
Atletico Madrid
22
£35m
81
86