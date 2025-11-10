SI

Best Young Strikers to Sign in EA FC 26 Career Mode

These young stars can grow into goal-scoring machines for your EA FC 26 Career Mode team.

Barnaby Lane

Endrick is a future star in EA FC 26.
Endrick is a future star in EA FC 26. / Diego Souto/Getty Images

The striker is football’s ultimate spotlight position—where goals, glory, and game-changing moments all collide.

In EA FC 26 Career Mode, signing the right young forward can set your team up for years of success.

Here, we’ve rounded up the 10 best young strikers, all 23 or under and valued at less than £40 million, who can grow into true goal-scoring machines for your squad.

10. Thierno Barry (Everton)

Thierno Barry
Thierno Barry. / Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Value: £24.2 million
Age: 22
Rating: 77
Potential: 85

Thierno Barry is a natural finisher in the box, and his height (he’s 6’5”) and jumping give him a real edge on set pieces. Add in a four-star weak foot, and you’ve got a very appealing striker on your hands.

Focus on improving those aerial attributes even further, and he can become almost unstoppable in the air.

9. Conrad Harder (RB Leipzig)

Conrad Harder (RB Leipzig)
Harder joined Leipzig in the summer. / Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Value: £9.5 million
Age: 20
Rating: 74
Potential: 85

Conrad Harder is a very intriguing player in EA FC 26. While his natural position is striker, he’s versatile enough to drop into midfield or even play on the left wing when needed.

That said, his solid finishing makes him most effective up top—though to unlock his full potential, you’ll definitely want to work on improving his pace.

8. Marcos Leonardo (Al Hilal)

Leonardo CWC
Marcos Leonardo was one of the stars of the Club World Cup. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Value: £29 million
Age: 22
Rating: 79
Potential: 85

Marcos Leonardo might not be the quickest striker around, but that can be developed—and what he lacks in pace, he more than makes up for in ruthlessness.

With elite finishing and attacking positioning right from the start, a bit of refinement can turn the Brazilian into one of the most lethal finishers in all of EA FC 26.

7. Eli Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth)

Eli Junior Kroupi
Eli Junior Kroupi is tearing up the Premier League. / Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Value: £9.5 million
Age: 19
Rating: 74
Potential: 85

At a 74 base rating, Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi is very much a work in progress—but one worth investing in.

Focus on improving his strength, finishing, and a touch of pace, and before long, you’ll have a top-tier striker leading your line.

6. Jhon Durán (Fenerbahçe SK)

Jhon Duran
Duran is a beast in EA FC 26. / Rico Brouwer/Getty Images

Value: £36.8 million
Age: 21
Rating: 79
Potential: 86

If you want to sign Jhon Durán, you’ll need to wait until his loan spell at Fenerbahçe from Al-Nassr is over—and be ready to pay a fair bit.

What you’ll get in return, though, is a fast, powerful striker and a clinical finisher who can bully defenders and score for fun.

His only real weakness? A two-star weak foot—but that can be improved with the right development plan.

5. Yoan Bonny (Inter Milan)

Yoan Bonny is a beast.
Bonny is a beast. / AFP/Getty Images

Value: £17.3 million
Age: 21
Rating: 76
Potential: 86

Yoan Bonny isn’t your typical target man. Though tall, he’s incredibly quick and boasts excellent agility and ball control.

He’s also a deadly finisher with his feet. To make him a complete threat in EA FC 26 Career Mode, you’ll want to work on his heading, but otherwise, he’s ready to hit the ground running.

4. Mathys Tel (Tottenham Hotspur)

Mathys Tel
Mathys Tel. / IMAGO/DeFodi Images

Value: £23.8 million
Age: 20
Rating: 77
Potential: 86

With four-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot, a Finesse Shot PlayStyle, and elite pace and shot power, Mathys Tel can break open defenses and score on his own.

The one area that needs work, though, is stamina—at present, the Tottenham forward struggles to maintain peak performance over a full 90 minutes.

3. Samu Aghehowa (FC Porto)

Samu Aghehowa in action for Porto.
Samu Aghehowa was only outscored by Viktor Gyökeres in the Portuguese top flight during the 2024–25 season. / IMAGO/NurPhoto

Value: £36.7 million
Age: 21
Rating: 79
Potential: 86

If you’re the type of EA FC player who likes to play with a target-man striker, Samu Aghehowa is your guy.

Standing at 6’4” with incredible physical and heading attributes, he’s almost unstoppable in the air. Add solid pace to the mix, and he can be just as devastating on the run.

2. Francesco Camarda (Lecce)

Francesco Camarda (Lecce)
Francesco Camarda is a star in the making. / Ivan Romano/Getty Images

Value: £2.3 million
Age: 17
Rating: 65
Potential: 87

Look at Francesco Camarda’s stats from the start, and you might be underwhelmed—but with the right work, you can turn this youngster into a world-class striker.

He needs improvement across the board, but his pace is definitely one area to focus on.

1. Endrick (Real Madrid)

Endrick
Endrick. / Mateo Villalba/Getty Images

Value: £25.1 million
Age: 18
Rating: 77
Potential: 91

What’s not to love about Endrick in EA FC 26 Career Mode?

Sky-high potential (the highest in the game for strikers)? Check. Already solid pace and dribbling? Check. Amazing PlayStyles? Check. A bargain price? Check. Even a real face scan? Check.

Signing the Real Madrid youngster for your team is an absolute no-brainer.

Best Young Strikers in EA FC 26 Career Mode

Player

Club

Age

Value

Rating

Potential

Endrick

Real Madrid

18

£25.1m

77

91

Francesco Camarda

Lecce

17

£2.3m

65

87

Samu Aghehowa

FC Porto

21

£36.7m

79

86

Mathys Tel

Tottenham Hotspur

20

£23.8m

77

86

Yoan Bonny

Inter Milan

21

£17.3m

76

86

Jhon Durán

Fenerbahçe

21

£36.8m

79

86

Eli Junior Kroupi

Bournemouth

19

£9.5m

74

85

Marcos Leonardo

Al Hilal

22

£29m

79

85

Conrad Harder

RB Leipzig

20

£9.5m

74

85

Thierno Barry

Everton

22

£24.2m

77

85

