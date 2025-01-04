Brighton 1-1 Arsenal: Player Ratings as Title Race Takes Massive Turn Early in 2025
Arsenal couldn't win back-to-back games to begin their 2025 after a Joao Pedro penalty in the second half resulted in the points being shared with Brighton.
Both sides came into the game hungry for a result given how things ended back in August. A first half goal from Ethan Nwaneri gave the Gunners a quick lead. Brighton kicked it up an extra gear in the second half. A coming together of heads resulted in a penalty which Joao Pedro put away to equalize. From there on out, Brighton looked like the team more likely to go on and win the game. Yet, Fabian Hurzeler's side couldn't find a way through and the game ended level with a goal apiece.
For Arsenal, it's a gut punch early in 2025 in the title race. Liverpool face Manchester United, two teams with great parity despite a historic rivalry, and the gap could grow to eight points plus a game in hand for the Reds.
Player ratings below from the game.
Brighton and Hove Albion Player Ratings vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Player
Rating
GK: Bart Verbruggen
6.5/10
RB: Joel Veltman
7.2/10
CB: Jan Paul van Hecke
7.2/10
CB: Igor
6.7/10
LB: Pervis Estupinan
7.4/10
DM: Yasin Ayari
7.7/10
DM: Carlos Baleba
6.7/10
AM: Matthew O'Riley
5.9/10
RW: Brajan Gruda
5.4/10
LW: Simon Adingra
6.3/10
ST: Joao Pedro
8.3/10
SUB: Georginio Rutter (46' for O'Riley)
6.1/10
SUB: Yankuba Minteh (46' for Gruda)
6.7/10
SUB: Kaoru Mitoma (62' for Adingra)
6.7/10
SUB: Adam Webster (66' for Igor)
6.9/10
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Brighton and Hove Albion (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Player
Rating
GK: David Raya
7.3/10
RB: Thomas Partey
7.4/10
CB: William Saliba
6.7/10
CB: Gabriel
6.8/10
LB: Riccardo Calafiori
7.5/10
CM: Jorginho
6.6/10
CM: Declan Rice
7.2/10
CM: Mikel Merino
7.5/10
RW: Ethan Nwaneri
7.5/10
ST: Gabriel Jesus
6.8/10
LW: Leandro Trossard
7.1/10
SUB: Gabriel Martinelli (46' for Nwaneri)
6.1/10
SUB: Martin Ødegaard (64' for Jorginho)
5.9/10