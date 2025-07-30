‘A Little Bit of Everything’—Bryan Mbeumo Tells Man Utd Fans What to Expect From Him
Bryan Mbeumo has revealed that he hopes to play in a clear structure at Manchester United, but one that will also allow him the freedom to create in the attacking third.
Mbeumo arrives at Old Trafford off the back of a career year at Brentford that saw him score 20 Premier League goals and provide eight assists in 2024–25. It prompted a £71 million ($100.1 million) transfer and the expectation that the Cameroon international will make a substantial impact.
Last season, Mbeumo thrived as a right winger with Brentford. Early suggestions are that he will play a slightly different role in a United shirt, as one of a pair of No. 10s, but with the flexibility to drift into wide areas where he can possibly create overloads in tandem with the right wing back.
“I think it’s a little bit of everything,” Mbeumo said on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast when asked how his style of play might fit in.
“Obviously, the coach has his ideas. Then after, it’s the players who are doing the show.
“I’m someone who likes to be structured, know what to do with the manager. But obviously, in my position in the last third, you have to do your own bit and be creative.
“I think it’s really important for me because I like creativity. So, yeah, I like moving on the pitch, not staying in one position. But obviously, you have to respect some formals and some principles. And then after, it's just you and your football.”
Mbeumo, who is on course to make an unofficial United debut against Everton in Atlanta on August 3, acknowledges there is pressure on his shoulders after recording the numbers he did last season, but insists he is ready to rise to it.
“I think when you score the 20 goals in the previous season, you have a lot of…expectation,” he said. “I’m someone who likes challenges and I’m just going to try to do the same [as last season].”
Listen to the full Rio Meets Bryan Mbeumo interview on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.