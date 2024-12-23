Bukayo Saka Injury: Progress and Potential Return Date for Arsenal Star
Arsenal will be without Bukayo Saka for "many weeks," according to manager Mikel Arteta after suffering a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace.
Just as the Gunners got Riccardo Calafiori and Declan Rice back, Saka went down with a serious injury. A major blow given the team's fitness struggles in 2024. Not to mention, Raheem Sterling will also miss time after picking up a knee injury. Arsenal must rely on their depth to carry them through this period.
Here's how much time Saka will likely miss for the Gunners and who can step up to replace him in the time being.
When Will Bukayo Saka Return From Injury?
According to Arteta, Saka will be out for multiple weeks after tearing a muscle presumably his hamstring. Arsenal did not divulge the severity of the tear, but a complete tear can keep players out for three months. A mild or moderate tear can be three to eight weeks, so regardless the player will miss significant time heading into the Carabao Cup semifinals and the Champions League knockout stage.
Arteta is looking positively at the opportunity to not only get the most out of his players, but also to make himself a better coach. On Sterling, Arteta said he has a knee injury and will also be out for some time.
Getting through a period without Martin Ødegaard might've been difficult enough given the lack of midfield depth, but Arteta will really be tested the rest of this season.
Potential Bukayo Saka Replacements for Arsenal
Saka is instrumental to how Arsenal want to play. He usually attracts two defenders when he's on the ball in the attacking third and is a threat to either cross the ball to the back post or beat his man and shoot. He's second in the league in assists with 10, one behind Mohamed Salah.
First on the list to replace him out wide would be Gabriel Martinelli. Arteta could then start Leandro Trossard on the left and keep Kai Havertz or Gabriel Jesus up leading the lineup. Though, given Jesus's resurgence he might be tempted to give him starting time on the right.
Jesus played all across the front line at Manchester City and could slot in naturally on the right. If Jesus is back to his best, particularly the form fans saw him in when he first arrived two seasons ago, he should get the nod on the right consistently.
Another option is to go back to a 4-4-2 with Jesus and Havertz starting up top and the two wingers out wide. Both strikers would be tasked with dropping deeper and helping the midfield out of possession.
A point that shouldn't go unmentioned: Ødegaard will likely replace Saka taking corners from the right. In-swinging corners and set pieces have been Arsenal's strong suit so far this campaign. Ødegaard will need to replicate Saka's productivity from there.