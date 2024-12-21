Bukayo Saka Reaches Historic Arsenal Milestone
Bukayo Saka made his 250th appearance for Arsenal on Saturday afternoon in the team's Premier League match away at Crystal Palace.
The 23-year-old winger became the third-youngest player in the club's history to reach this figure, and has amassed 67 goals and 64 assists since making his full debut in November 2018.
He has been in excellent form this season, having accrued 15 goal involvements from 15 Premier League matches heading into the weekend, with no player managing to get more assists than his 10 before Saturday.
Saka, who joined Arsenal's academy at age eight, is currently the club's longest-serving player and the winger has become an influential figure for both club and country.
He made his senior international debut for England in October 2020, and has made 43 international appearances for the Three Lions, scoring 12 goals.
Saka has twice won the Arsenal's Player of the Year award in 2020-21 and 2021-22 and is a two-time winner of England Men's Player of the Year in 2022 and 2023. He also collected the PFA Young Player of the Year award in 2022-23 after scoring 14 goals and managing 11 assists.
He won the FA Cup with Arsenal in 2020, and starred in both of England's unsuccessful European Championship finals against Italy in 2021, and against Spain in 2024.