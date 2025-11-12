‘If I Have to’—Casemiro Gives Neymar 2026 World Cup Verdict
Casemiro has insisted that Brazil still “need” Neymar amid ongoing doubts over whether the ageing superstar will be selected for the World Cup next year.
The midfielder, who is also hoping to go to the third World Cup of his career, said he would happily “stretch” himself and work harder if it meant giving Neymar the platform to produce game-winning magic.
Neymar’s struggles in recent years have been well documented. If injuries put a ceiling on him during six underwhelming years at Paris Saint-Germain, they have destroyed his career since 2023.
Brazil’s all-time top goalscorer ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his left knee while on international duty in October 2023, just a handful games after joining Al Hilal for a reported €90 million (£79.3 million, $104.2 million).
His contract was cancelled in January 2025 after 18 months, seven appearances and only a single goal. Since rejoining Santos, Neymar has continued to struggle maintaining his fitness and the historic club are in danger of relegation this year.
The most recent of Neymar’s 128 Brazil appearances was the game in which he sustained his ACL injury. The Selecão has got by without him, although 10 wins—just seven in a competitive setting—from 24 games since hardly puts them in the World Cup contenders bracket.
Neymar is now 33 and has made only 30 appearances in two years, but Casemiro has labelled him “by far the best” as long as he is physically fit and mentally well.
“I had the pleasure of playing with great players,” Casemiro explained to Globo. “I played with Cristiano [Ronaldo] in his best phase, when everything he touched was a goal. I played with Luka Modrić, Toni Kroos, Marcelo, [Gareth] Bale, [Karim] Benzema.
“It’s inevitable that you put Neymar on that list. Everyone does what they want on and off the field. My lifestyle is different, more reserved. But we can't dismiss him if he’s doing well. If he’s physically and mentally fit, he’s by far the best. I’m a big fan of him as a player.”
Casemiro, who first encountered “incredible” Neymar at the age of 12, said the former Barcelona forward can “decide a game at any moment” and doesn’t doubt his work ethic.
“This guy is incredible. And in my day-to-day life, I know his staff very well, how he works. Everything he’s done for football can’t be a coincidence; you can’t be like that just with talent, you have to have the work, you have to have the dedication.”
Casemiro: ‘I’ll Do it for Neymar’
Casemiro went on to explain that Neymar’s qualities and game-changing ability makes it worthwhile for the rest of the team to effectively carry him during parts of matches.
“If I have to stretch myself thin on the field so he can make the final pass, score the goal [I’ll do it],” he said, “…Argentina did that with [Lionel] Messi. It’s not that Neymar will just stand still while we run. That doesn’t exist. But Argentina did that. Julián Alvarez would drop back, and Messi would play as a false nine. They were defending in a low block, and Messi was just standing there up front.
“I think Neymar is irresistible for anyone, but we know he has to be at his best. It’s much more up to him to know what to do and what not to do, but I think we need him. With his quality, we need him.
“The quality of these players is undeniable, you can’t waste them, they have so much talent. And in football today, the line between winning and losing is very thin. These players are the ones who break that line.”