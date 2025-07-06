CF Montréal 1–4 Inter Miami CF: Player Ratings as Herons Return to MLS With a Big Win
Lionel Messi scored twice and picked up an assist on Saturday, as Inter Miami CF returned to MLS regular season action with a vengeance, picking up a 4–1 win over CF Montréal.
Although the match began with one of Messi’s worst giveaways in his MLS tenure, allowing Montréal’s Prince Owusu to open the scoring in the second minute, Messi and the Herons turned it around soon after.
While head coach Javier Mascherano’s side took some time to settle back into the match, they got the tying goal in the 33rd minute, after Messi found Tadeo Alende at the top of the box, before Allende fired past goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois from distance to level the match.
Messi got himself on the scoresheet soon after, dribbling through several Montréal defenders in a run that looked like it could have been right out of his days with FC Barcelona. Following that, he dribbled nearly the length of half the pitch in the 62nd minute for the brace, after Telasco Segovia had made it 3–1 at the hour mark.
The night may not have started off as Miami would have hoped, but the finish will be one they can be proud of, as they moved up the MLS table, while having up to four games in hand on those clubs they are chasing.
Here are your player ratings from Saturday’s clash in Montréal
CF Montréal Player Ratings vs. Inter Miami (4-4-2)
Player Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players Ratings
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Jonathan Sirois
6.0
LB: Luca Petrasso
4.8
CB: Fernando Alvarez
5.5
CB: Brandan Craig
5.4
RB: Dawid Bugaj
5.7
LM: Tom Pearce
6.4
CM: Victor Loturi
7.1
CM: Samuel Piette
6.5
RM: Dante Sealy
7.2
ST: Caden Clark
6.5
ST: Price Owusu
8.2
SUB: George Campbell (46' for Piette)
6.2
SUB: Bryce Duke (69' for Sealy)
6.6
SUB: Aleksandr Guboglo (69' for Pearce)
6.4
SUB: Gennadiy Synchuk (80' for Clark)
6.7
SUB: Sunisu Ibrahim (85' for Owusu)
N/A
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. CF Montréal (4-4-2)
Player Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Oscar Ustari
7.3
LB: Jordi Alba
7.2
CB: Maxi Falcón
6.5
CB: Tomas Aviles
7.1
RB: Marcelo Weigandt
7.3
LM: Telasco Segovia
8.0
CM: Sergio Busquets
7.4
CM: Benjamin Cremaschi
6.8
RM: Tadeo Allende
8.5
ST: Luis Suárez
8.7
ST: Lionel Messi
9.3
SUB: Baltasar Rodriguez (72' for Segovia)
6.3
SUB: Federico Redondo (72' for Cremaschi)
6.1
SUB: Hector Martínez (72' for Aviles)
6.0
SUB: Fafa Picault (83' for Allende)
N/A
SUB: Ryan Sailer (87' for Falcón)
N/A