Chase Adams Scores 10, U.S. U17s Smash Records in World Cup Qualifying
The U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team team broke a record in Concacaf qualifying on Monday night : 22 goals.
In their opening match of the Concacaf FIFA U17 World Cup qualifying tournament, the Americans netted a 22-0 win over the U.S. Virgin Islands, the largest-ever scoreline for any American team in any level of World Cup qualifying.
With 10 goals from Columbus Crew 2 forward Chase Adams, the USMNT started strong with 14 goals in the first half, breaking a record for that mark before eclipsing more in the second.
Three of Adam’s goals also came in four minutes for the Americans. The previous record by a U.S. team in World Cup qualifying was a 17-0 win by the USWNT U17s over Grenada in 2020.
Other goal-scorers on the night included NYCFC’s Maximo Carrizo, who had four goals and braces from San Jose Earthquake Chance Cowell and LAFC’s Jude Terry. Four others also netted goals in the match.
The U.S. outshot their opponents 53-0 on what was surely a boring night for goalkeeper William Mackay, but you won’t find him complaining about a clean sheet in his U17 USMNT debut.
The Americans face St. Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday to top the group and qualify for the expanded FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar in the fall.