The Cheapest Wonderkids to Sign on Football Manager 26
Finding a future superstar without breaking the bank is every player’s dream.
There are plenty of future superstars on Football Manager 26, but finding one that won’t force you to mortage your club’s future is never easy.
Thanfully, there are plenty of cheaper options available if you look hard enough, but FM26’s dynamic potential means you’ll need to ask your scouts for a final verdict before you pull the trigger on any of these future stars.
Here are the best high-potential players available for cheap in Football Manager 26.
Goalkeepers
- Tommaso Martinelli (Fiorentina)
- Alessandro Nunziante (Udinese)
- Théodore Pizarro (Freiburg)
- Slim Bouaskar (Roma)
- Romário Cunha (Braga)
- Salko Hamzić (Red Bull Salzburg)
- Alex Kouto Horio Pisano (Nagoya Grampus)
Defenders
- Saba Kharebashvili (Dinamo Tbilisi)
- Christopher Cupps (Chicago Fire)
- Tyler Tingey (Tottenham Hotspur)
- Jofre Torrents (Barcelona)
- Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh (Tromsø)
- Eaden Roka (Rapid)
- João Rijo (Sporting CP)
- Mateo Mendoza (Godoy Cruz)
Midfielders
- Gilberto Mora (Tijuana)
- Taufik Seidu (Atlético Madrid)
- Tomás Parmo (Independiente)
- Billy-Paul Mavudia (Lyon)
- Ilja Yeremeev (Lokomotiv Moscow)
- Paul Eymard (Saint-Étienne)
- Alexander Odefalk (København)
Forwards
- Kerim Alajbegović (Red Bull Salzburg)
- Darwin Guagua (Independiente del Valle)
- Amara Diouf (Génération Foot)
- Adil Hamdani (Lyon)
- Gabriel Veneno (Atletico Mineiro)
- Daulet Orynbasar (Qairat)
- Asier Bonel (Osasuna)
