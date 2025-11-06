SI

The Cheapest Wonderkids to Sign on Football Manager 26

Finding a future superstar without breaking the bank is every player’s dream.

Tom Gott

Big clubs are already sniffing around Gilberto Mora.
Big clubs are already sniffing around Gilberto Mora. / Martín Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

There are plenty of future superstars on Football Manager 26, but finding one that won’t force you to mortage your club’s future is never easy.

Thanfully, there are plenty of cheaper options available if you look hard enough, but FM26’s dynamic potential means you’ll need to ask your scouts for a final verdict before you pull the trigger on any of these future stars.

Here are the best high-potential players available for cheap in Football Manager 26.

The Best Wonderkids to Sign on Football Manager 26. dark. Next. Best Wonderkids FM26

Goalkeepers

Tommaso Martinelli
Tommaso Martinelli’s towering frame stands out. / Michael Regan/Getty Images
  • Tommaso Martinelli (Fiorentina)
  • Alessandro Nunziante (Udinese)
  • Théodore Pizarro (Freiburg)
  • Slim Bouaskar (Roma)
  • Romário Cunha (Braga)
  • Salko Hamzić (Red Bull Salzburg)
  • Alex Kouto Horio Pisano (Nagoya Grampus)

Defenders

Jofre Torrents
Jofre Torrents has made his Barcelona debut. / Rafa Babot/Getty Images
  • Saba Kharebashvili (Dinamo Tbilisi)
  • Christopher Cupps (Chicago Fire)
  • Tyler Tingey (Tottenham Hotspur)
  • Jofre Torrents (Barcelona)
  • Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh (Tromsø)
  • Eaden Roka (Rapid)
  • João Rijo (Sporting CP)
  • Mateo Mendoza (Godoy Cruz)

Next. Best Teams FM26. The Best Teams to Start a Save With on Football Manager 26. dark

The Youngest Wonderkids on Football Manager 26

  • Kevin Andre Dæhli (15)
  • Joshua Bastien (15)
  • Kennet Eichhorn (15)
  • Jeremy Monga (15)
  • Joshua Nga Kana (15)
  • Tian Nai Koren (15)
  • Gilberto Mora (16)
  • Mathis Albert (16)
  • Rio Ngumoha (16)

Midfielders

Gilberto Mora
Gilberto Mora is making an impact in senior football. / Martín Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images
  • Gilberto Mora (Tijuana)
  • Taufik Seidu (Atlético Madrid)
  • Tomás Parmo (Independiente)
  • Billy-Paul Mavudia (Lyon)
  • Ilja Yeremeev (Lokomotiv Moscow)
  • Paul Eymard (Saint-Étienne)
  • Alexander Odefalk (København)

Forwards

Darwin Guagua
Darwin Guagua is an exciting prospect. / Franklin Jacome/Agencia Press South/Getty Images
  • Kerim Alajbegović (Red Bull Salzburg)
  • Darwin Guagua (Independiente del Valle)
  • Amara Diouf (Génération Foot)
  • Adil Hamdani (Lyon)
  • Gabriel Veneno (Atletico Mineiro)
  • Daulet Orynbasar (Qairat)
  • Asier Bonel (Osasuna)

dark. Next. Best Free Agents FM26. The Best Free Agents to Sign on Football Manager 26

READ ABOUT THE BEST PLAYERS TO SIGN ON FOOTBALL MANAGER 26

manual

Published
Tom Gott
TOM GOTT

Tom Gott is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. A lifelong Chelsea fan and academy football enthusiast, he spends far too much time on Football Manager.

Home/Soccer