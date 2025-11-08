Chelsea Consider Move to Re-Sign Real Madrid Star—Report
Chelsea are open to the idea of re-signing Real Madrid centre back Antonio Rüdiger as he approaches the end of his contract in Spain, a report has claimed.
The 32-year-old, who will enter the final six months of his current deal in January, has missed the vast majority of Xabi Alonso’s tenure so far because of a hamstring injury which is thought to have already ended his 2025.
MARCA note that talks over an extension for Rüdiger were halted when he went down with his injury in September. The report insists that decision was mutual, but it has done little to end the speculation about Rüdiger’s future.
Indeed, reports have suggested Madrid are ready to move on from both Rüdiger and David Alaba, who is also approaching the end of his contract. While the latter’s situation is incredibly unclear, the door to an extension for Rüdiger remains very much open.
However, former employers Chelsea are said to be in contact with Rüdiger’s entourage as they remain interested in a reunion with a player who, in the eyes of many Blues fans, should never have left the club in the first place.
Rüdiger departed Chelsea when his contract expired in 2022 after the sanctions on former owner Roman Abramovich banned the Blues from continuing negotiations, although the Germany international has admitted talks over an extension were proving challenging well before the takeover uncertainty began.
Officials from Chelsea have maintained contact and a positive relationship with Rüdiger’s agent, with a summer swoop for a player who was incredibly popular at Stamford Bridge not ruled out.
Rüdiger Eyeing New Real Madrid Contract
Despite his longstanding attachment to Chelsea—203 appearances between 2017 and 2022—Rüdiger has made it clear he is keen to ink fresh terms and extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Rüdiger is aware of the interest in his services, particularly from Saudi Arabia, where contract offers are likely to far exceed the finances on offer in Madrid, but he is settled in Spain and has no desire to call time on his tenure with Los Blancos just yet.
Talks over a new contract are expected to resume once Rüdiger has returned to the pitch. He is due back in January, if not December, and is focused solely on getting back to his best before thinking about his future.
A basic agreement over salary is believed to have been struck between Rüdiger and Madrid, but much will depend on his performances following his return from injury.