Chelsea 'Name Two Untouchables' Ahead of Summer Transfer Window
Another busy summer is expected at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has called on the club to sign more experienced players in the upcoming transfer window.
The Blues have become renowned for signing the brightest wonderkids from across the globe on long contracts but now have an age imbalance in their squad. None of those who have featured in a competitive fixture this season have been over the age of 27, while fringe goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli, who hasn't played since 2021–22, is the only player over 30 in their current cohort.
“When you have experience you have something more, no doubt,” Maresca told reporters back in April, with Chelsea likely to sign players with more minutes under their belt this summer. Whether that includes recruiting several veterans or simply signing younger talents with greater first-team exposure remains to be seen.
But Chelsea do lack leadership within their playing squad and BBC Sport claim that only 24-year-old Enzo Fernández and 22-year-old Levi Colwill are considered “natural leaders”. Even club captain Reece James struggles to fill that void, with the defender “naturally introverted”.
Due to the significance of experience and leadership for the Blues at present, Fernández and Colwill will be off the market this summer. There has been reported interest from Real Madrid in the former, while several clubs, including Premier League champions Liverpool, have been touted with moves for the latter.
But the duo will be untouchable no matter the club's predicament, so claims the report, with Chelsea still yet to qualify for the Champions League. The Blues face Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in their final two Premier League matches as they eye a top-five finish, while they will face Real Betis in the Europa Conference League final at the end of the month.
If all goes to plan in the summer market, the west London giants will be able to add some more experienced heads to join them ahead of a crucial second season for Maresca.