Chelsea vs. Arsenal Predicted Lineups: WSL Top-of-the-Table Clash
One of the biggest games of the Barclays Women’s Super League (WSL) calendar will take place this weekend between league leaders Chelsea and Arsenal.
This is always a blockbuster clash between two of the biggest teams in English women’s soccer. This season, it could also have major implications on the title race, which is currently in Chelsea’s control.
Sonia Bompastor’s side lead the way by seven points, but that gap could be reduced to just four if Arsenal emerge victorious at Stamford Bridge in London on Sunday. The Gunners lost the last meeting between the two teams back in October, which was Jonas Eidevall’s last game in charge of the club.
After a dismal 2-1 loss against their rivals at The Emirates, the Swedish coach stepped down from his role and has since begun a new job in the NWSL with the San Diego Wave. His assistant, Renee Slegers, assumed the role on an interim basis and a positive run of results meant she was handed the job on a permanent basis earlier this month.
Chelsea remain without some big names in Sam Kerr and USA international Mia Fishel, both still recovering from ACL injuries sustained at the beginning of 2024. Arsenal, on the other hand, will be missing the likes of Victoria Pelova and Amanda Ilestedt, who have only recently returned to training after long-term absences.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1)
GK: Hannah Hampton — Has been Sonia Bompastor’s first choice in the WSL for Chelsea this season. A consistent performer and will be between the sticks against Arsenal.
RB: Lucy Bronze — Joined the club as a free agent from Barcelona in the summer and has started all the big games this season. Will undoubtedly keep her place for a huge clash against Arsenal.
CB: Millie Bright — Her centre back partner has changed at points this season but the 31-year-old has been an ever-present. A captain and a leader.
CB: Nathalie Bjorn — Regardless of what happens in terms of incomings, Nathalie Bjorn has been Bright’s defensive partner in recent weeks. That is unlikely to change at such short notice.
LB: Niamh Charles — Has only recently returned from injury but walked straight back into the starting lineup. Only played an hour midweek against Durham in the League Cup so will likely be involved again.
CM: Erin Cuthbert — Bompastor favours the 4-2-3-1 formation with a double pivot that involves Scotland international Erin Cuthbert. Is regularly among the goals for Chelsea too.
CM: Sjoeke Nusken — Is Cuthbert’s midfield partner and has featured in all 11 WSL games so far this season. Also contributes with goals and assists so is a reliable figure for the manager.
RW: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd — Has had her injury problems this season but only played 45 minutes against Durham midweek. In the early weeks of the campaign, the Sweden international was Chelsea’s standout performer.
AM: Wieke Kaptein — Has really made her mark under Bompastor this season. The manager has a choice to make with Catarina Macario also an option in this position, but Kaptein seems to have the edge.
LW: Guro Reiten — Bompastor now has plenty of options on the left wing as Charles’ return at left back means Sandy Baltimore can be played further forward. For such a big game, the manager will most likely call upon one of her big game players in Reiten.
ST: Mayra Ramirez — Arguably the easiest selection given the injuries Chelsea have in this position. The Colombia striker is a nightmare for defenders and will be a key asset for the hosts against Arsenal.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S NWSL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1)
GK: Daphne van Domselaar — Has overtaken Manuela Zinsberger in the pecking order this season and is the first choice goalkeeper in Arsenal’s league games. It is unlikely that will change this weekend.
RB: Emily Fox — The USWNT star has been a consistent performer for the Gunners this season. Was rested midweek against Brighton in the League Cup but played the final 30 minutes.
CB: Leah Williamson — After missing the start of the season through injury, the England captain has expertly re-established herself as an integral figure at Arsenal. Forms the heart of the defence under Slegers.
CB: Steph Catley — Although a natural left back, the Australia international has regularly been utilised as a central defender alongside Williamson this season. Was also rested midweek against Brighton so will be fresh and ready to take on Chelsea.
LB: Katie McCabe — Was on the scoresheet in the League Cup so will be brimming with confidence this weekend. Is undoubtedly Arsenal’s first choice left back.
CM: Lia Walti — Arsenal have plenty of options in midfield and Slegers regularly rotates. Walti has been an option in some of the bigger games against tough opposition so that may be the case against Chelsea.
CM: Kim Little — In those big games, the club captain has been Slegers’ other option in the midfield pivot. There are certainly more attacking options the manager can utilise, but against Chelsea, experience and solidity will likely be key.
RW: Caitlin Foord — A tough one to call as this is another position Arsenal are well stocked. Beth Mead started the season on the right, but Caitlin Foord has been the go-to in some of the more recent big games.
AM: Frida Maanum — One of Arsenal’s big game players and opened the scoring against Brighton midweek. A huge threat both in terms of creating and scoring.
LW: Mariona Caldentey — The Spain international is often used in midfield, but may be used further forward against Chelsea to ensure they have greater stability in the middle of the park. Was also among the goals against Brighton.
ST: Alessia Russo — Can play further back in the attacking midfield role, but is Arsenal’s first choice striker option in the big games. That will no doubt be the same again this weekend.